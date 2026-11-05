Saudi Arabia Executes Five Ethiopian Nationals for Drug Smuggling

Saudi Arabia executed five Ethiopian nationals for drug smuggling, raising the annual toll to 205. This marks the third batch of executions this year, drawing scrutiny from human rights organizations regarding the treatment of foreign workers.

Saudi authorities carried out the execution of five Ethiopian nationals on Thursday, confirming the latest in a series of capital punishment cases related to narcotics trafficking. The interior ministry released a statement through the official Saudi Press Agency, detailing that the individuals had been convicted for their involvement in smuggling hashish into the kingdom.

Execution Details and Annual Statistics

The executions took place in Asir, a southern province located on the Red Sea coast. This action brings the total number of executions conducted by Saudi Arabia in the current year to 205. The ministry noted that this incident represents the third such public announcement of executions in recent months, highlighting a consistent enforcement of anti-narcotics laws.

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In previous months, the kingdom has seen multiple nationals from Ethiopia face similar fates. Five Ethiopians were executed in a single day during June, followed by another five executions in a single day in July. These recent events underscore the severity of the penalties associated with drug trafficking charges in the region.

Demographics and Migration Patterns

Thirty-two Ethiopians have been executed this year, making them the largest foreign group subjected to capital punishment in Saudi Arabia. Thousands of Ethiopians reside and work in the kingdom, typically occupying low-skilled positions within the labor market. Many of these workers travel via the dangerous Eastern Route from the Horn of Africa to the oil-rich kingdom, often passing through Yemen.

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The high number of Ethiopian nationals facing execution has drawn attention to the vulnerabilities of migrant workers in the region. The perilous nature of the migration journey often exposes individuals to exploitation and legal risks, including involvement in drug smuggling networks that operate along these trade routes.

Human Rights Concerns and Warnings

Human Rights Watch issued a warning in July regarding the plight of Ethiopian nationals in Saudi Arabia. The organization stated that at least 79 Ethiopians faced an imminent risk of execution on similar drug-smuggling charges. This alert highlighted the ongoing tension between Saudi Arabia's strict legal enforcement and international human rights standards.

As the number of executions rises, calls for review of the justice system's handling of foreign nationals continue to grow. The situation remains a focal point for diplomatic discussions and human rights advocacy, with stakeholders monitoring the legal proceedings and outcomes for those accused of serious narcotics offenses.