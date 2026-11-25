Saudi authorities detain two Nigerian nationals in Riyadh for alleged trafficking of hashish, amphetamine, and regulated pills, urging public cooperation in anti-drug efforts.

The General Directorate of Mujahideen in Saudi Arabia has arrested two Nigerian nationals in the Riyadh region for their alleged involvement in the trafficking of controlled narcotic substances. The arrests were executed by patrols of the General Directorate of Mujahideen, which apprehended the individuals for promoting hashish and amphetamine. Saudi newspaper Ajil reported on Wednesday that the suspects were also found in possession of pills subject to medical regulation.

Details of the Drug Arrest Operation

The core of the operation involved the General Directorate of Mujahideen, which successfully identified and detained two violators of the border security system. These individuals are of Nigerian nationality and were caught promoting two specific narcotic substances: hashish and amphetamine. Additionally, the suspects were found with pills that are subject to medical circulation regulation. The newspaper Ajil confirmed that legal procedures were initiated against them immediately following their capture.

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Legal Procedures and Official Statements

After the initial apprehension, the suspects were handed over to the relevant authorities for further processing. According to the report by Ajil, the suspects were arrested, and legal procedures were taken against them before they were referred to the competent authority. The General Directorate of Mujahideen emphasized the strict adherence to legal protocols in such cases. This step-by-step process ensures that all border security violations are handled through the proper judicial channels in Saudi Arabia.

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Public Cooperation and Reporting Mechanisms

In conjunction with these arrests, the General Directorate of Mujahideen has issued a strong appeal to the public to assist in identifying suspected drug smugglers and dealers. The authority has provided designated emergency numbers for different parts of the kingdom to facilitate this cooperation. Residents of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province are advised to report such activities through the number 911. For those in other regions, the recommended numbers are 999 and 995. This initiative aims to strengthen community involvement in maintaining security.

Context of Ongoing Anti-Drug Campaigns

These arrests are part of a broader and intensified anti-drug operation by Saudi authorities targeting individuals suspected of trafficking and promoting narcotic substances across the kingdom. The General Directorate of Mujahideen continues to prioritize the elimination of drug-related activities to ensure public safety. The outcome of this specific case will contribute to the ongoing efforts to curb the spread of illegal drugs in the region. The report concludes that such operations remain a key focus for maintaining law and order in Saudi Arabia.