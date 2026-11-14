SARI Global Report: Nigeria Security Deteriorates in October 2026

Non-state actors caused 480 deaths in Nigeria in October 2026. SARI Global data shows a 42 percent rise in fatalities across 36 states and the FCT, marking a severe security shift.

Non-state armed groups have emerged as the deadliest force in Nigeria, responsible for 480 fatalities in October 2026. A comprehensive security analysis by SARI Global reveals that these actors initiated 221 incidents, surpassing government-affiliated forces for the first time in recent months. This shift marks a critical turning point in the nation's security landscape, driven by intensified operations from armed bandits and insurgents across the country.

Record Fatalities and Incident Surges

Terrorists killed at least 835 persons in 612 security incidents across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory in October 2026. The report identified armed bandits and insurgents as both the most frequent and deadliest actors in the country for the first time in recent months. SARI Global specialises in providing operational data, climate intelligence, and crisis management support for organisations working in volatile environments.

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The document, titled SARI Global's Nigeria Monthly Security Overview for October 2026, showed that both incidents and fatalities rose significantly month-on-month. October figures showed a 14 per cent rise in incidents and a 42 per cent jump in fatalities compared to September, which the report called the sharpest monthly escalation in lethality tracked in recent months. The firm's June and July 2026 reports recorded 882 and 596 incidents respectively, with 792 and 570 deaths.

Attribution and State Force Failures

Non-state armed actors initiated 221 incidents against 218 for government-affiliated forces, and were linked to 480 deaths against 197 for state forces. The state-forces figure includes the deaths of more than 30 detainees in NSCDC custody in Minna, which an inquiry panel later described as a preventable custodial tragedy. This attribution data represents a significant reversal in the balance of violence compared to previous months.

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The Armed Conflict category produced 617 of the 835 deaths. A substantial share were armed-group fighters killed in failed assaults and airstrikes, so the rise reflects heavier fighting as well as heavier civilian loss. The report highlighted that non-state actors were not only the most frequent initiating actor but also by far the deadliest, causing more than double the fatalities of state forces.

Geographic Hotspots and Key Incidents

SARI Global ranked Zamfara as the most incident-dense state in October, with 69 incidents and 137 fatalities. It displaced Borno State, which nonetheless recorded the highest fatality count at 180 deaths from 51 incidents, mostly from fighting between ISWAP and the military around Lake Chad. Plateau State followed with 65 incidents and 62 deaths, while Katsina and Kebbi also saw significant violence.

The report cited a market-day massacre in Taraba State, sustained road blockade operations in Zamfara State, and the assassination of a cleric in Katsina State as key incidents marking a month of broad deterioration. On October 23, armed men struck the weekly market in Binnari, the central mosque immediately after Friday prayers, and the local vigilante office. Residents who fled toward the Benue River were pursued into the water, with many drowning.

Strategic Shifts in Criminal Operations

Bandits have evolved from opportunistic ambushes to the systematic control of roads in Zamfara State. Attacks blocked the Gusau-Dansadau road on October 16, destroying nine vehicles, and imposed a N50m levy on communities in Dansadau District, displacing more than 300 residents. An escorted convoy of traders was ambushed near Gurusu on October 11, where at least 20 people were killed, including soldiers and police officers, despite military presence.

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Weekly data breaks showed that the first week, spanning October 1 to 7, recorded 150 incidents and 234 fatalities. This period was driven by an ISWAP base assault in Kukawa, killings in Momo, and the crash of a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft near a naval base in Igbokoda, Ondo State. The fourth week recorded 123 incidents and a higher 252 fatalities, driven by a siege in Birnin Tudu and the Taraba massacre.