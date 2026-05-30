Saraki Watches Champions League Final in Budapest, Roots for Arsenal

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki attended the Champions League final in Budapest, cheering for his beloved Arsenal.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki was among the tens of thousands of spectators at the Puskás Arena in Budapest on Saturday evening for the UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 67,000-seat stadium was filled to capacity with fans from across Europe and beyond, all eager to witness the culmination of the 71st edition of Europe's premier club competition. Saraki, a long-time Arsenal supporter, made his presence known by posting photos on his X account alongside the rallying cry, 'Live at the Puskás Arena, Budapest for the Champions League Final. COME ON YOU GUNNERS!!

' His attendance at such a high-profile match underscores his unwavering commitment to the Gunners, a loyalty that has seen him travel to key matches both in London and abroad. Saraki's connection to football runs deeper than fandom. He is the founder of Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, a professional side based in Ilorin, Kwara State, which competes in the Nigeria National League.

The club has become a platform for nurturing young talent in the region, and Saraki's involvement reflects his dedication to sports development in Nigeria. Earlier in the Champions League campaign, Saraki was present at the Emirates Stadium for the quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid, and after Arsenal's resounding 5-1 aggregate victory, he even had the opportunity to meet Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka at the Santiago Bernabeu.

These moments highlight how Saraki integrates his political stature with his personal passion for the beautiful game. The 2026 final marks a historic milestone as the first time Hungary has hosted a Champions League final, having previously staged the UEFA Europa League final in 2023. The Puskás Arena, named after Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskás, provided a fitting stage for the showdown between the English and French giants.

For Saraki, being part of this event is a testament to his global outlook and his ability to engage with international sporting events while maintaining his roots in Nigerian politics. He served as the 13th President of the Nigerian Senate from 2015 to 2019 and as Governor of Kwara State from 2003 to 2011. His leadership roles have often intersected with his interests, as seen in his efforts to promote sports as a tool for youth empowerment and national cohesion.

The final itself was a spectacle of high-quality football, with Arsenal seeking to lift their first European Cup since 2006 and PSG aiming for their maiden title. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric, with supporters from both sides creating a vibrant backdrop. Saraki, donning Arsenal colors, was among the passionate crowd, embodying the spirit of a dedicated fan. His presence also served as a reminder of the growing influence of African football enthusiasts on the global stage.

As the match unfolded, the outcome remained uncertain, but for Saraki, the experience of witnessing such an event firsthand was already a victory





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