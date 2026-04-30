Saraki Advocates for Southern Presidency in 2027, Rules Out Own Candidacy

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has stated his support for the South of Nigeria to complete an eight-year presidential term and has confirmed he will not contest the 2027 presidential election.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has publicly affirmed his belief that political fairness necessitates allowing the Southern region of Nigeria to fulfill a complete eight-year presidential term.

This statement, made during a recent interview closely followed by Politics Nigeria, signals Saraki’s commitment to regional balance in the nation’s leadership structure. He explicitly clarified that he has no intentions of vying for the presidency in the upcoming 2027 elections, aligning his personal ambitions with what he perceives as the equitable distribution of power.

Saraki’s position stems from a conviction that after the current administration, the South deserves the opportunity to govern for a full two terms, mirroring the tenure enjoyed by previous administrations from other regions. He detailed his active advocacy within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the zoning of the presidential candidacy to the South in 2027, emphasizing his consistent support for this principle during internal party discussions.

Saraki recounted the deliberations within the PDP regarding the zoning of the presidency, specifically highlighting a meeting held last year where he strongly advocated for the Southern region to be designated as the zone to produce the next presidential candidate. He underscored his adherence to party decisions, stating that he fully supports the outcome of that meeting. It’s important to note that the PDP’s stance on zoning evolved between the 2023 and 2027 elections.

In 2023, the party ultimately decided to open the candidacy to all regions, allowing candidates from anywhere in the country to compete for the nomination. However, the subsequent discussion concerning the 2027 election resulted in a renewed commitment to zoning the presidency to the South. Saraki’s decision to forgo a presidential run in 2027 is directly linked to this party decision and his personal commitment to upholding it.

He views respecting the zoning arrangement as crucial for maintaining political stability and fostering a sense of inclusivity within the nation. This stance demonstrates a willingness to prioritize party unity and regional equity over personal political aspirations.

Furthermore, Saraki’s comments offer insight into the internal dynamics within the PDP as it strategizes for the 2027 presidential election. His public declaration serves as a clear signal to other potential candidates and party stakeholders regarding his position on the zoning issue. By explicitly ruling himself out of the race, he effectively removes a potential challenge to any Southern candidate who may emerge as the party’s nominee.

This move could be interpreted as an attempt to consolidate support behind a unified Southern front, increasing the PDP’s chances of success in the election. The former Senate President’s statement also reflects a broader national conversation about power rotation and the need to address historical imbalances in political representation.

The debate over zoning has been a recurring theme in Nigerian politics, often fueled by concerns about marginalization and the desire to ensure that all regions have a fair opportunity to participate in the governance of the country. Saraki’s position aligns with those who believe that adhering to zoning principles is essential for preserving national unity and promoting a more equitable political landscape.

His commitment to this principle, coupled with his decision to step aside from the 2027 race, underscores his dedication to fostering a more inclusive and representative democracy in Nigeria





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