Sanwo-Olu Urges Lagosians to Vote for Tinubu on January 16

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and APC leaders rally support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the January 16 election, citing infrastructure growth and state development.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has formally called on the residents of Lagos to demonstrate their appreciation for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by voting for his second-term bid on January 16. Speaking at the Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) East Senatorial District Rally held at the Epe Recreational Ground in Epe on Thursday, the Governor emphasized that the President's infrastructural interventions deserve both prayers and massive voter support.

Tinubu Foundation for Lagos Development

Sanwo-Olu argued that President Tinubu deserves more than just votes, asserting that the former Lagos Governor laid a solid foundation for the state over two decades ago. He stated that Tinubu provided the blueprint for Lagos' sustained growth, transforming it into one of Africa's most sought-after city-states through deliberate policies and strategic planning. The Governor noted that Tinubu's transition from Lagos to the national stage allowed this development philosophy to be replicated across Nigeria.

Also read Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu Urges Support for Tinubu at APC Rally

Infrastructure Projects and Economic Impact

The Governor highlighted ongoing Federal Government interventions, including the proposed development of the Green Line Rail and the Lekki International Airport. These projects are expected to strengthen connectivity and boost economic activities, consolidating Lagos' position as a leading investment destination. Sanwo-Olu observed that Tinubu's leadership has cut across all six geopolitical zones, providing opportunities for the state to benefit from national-level developmental strategies initiated during the President's tenure.

Deputy Governor and Senator Abiru Positions

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, joined the campaign efforts, urging residents to come out en masse on election day rather than staying home. Hamzat cited significant achievements in infrastructure, education, and healthcare, stressing the need for continued support. Similarly, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, representing the Lagos East Senatorial District, urged Lagosians to ensure their neighborhood participates fully, adding that the state has capable leaders to sustain the administration's development agenda.

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Ambode and APC Chapter Leadership Remarks

Former Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, emphasized the APC's consistency and longstanding presence in Lagos politics compared to newer parties. He described the party as one that represents the people, illustrating the need for mutual support between the party and the electorate. Chairman of the APC Lagos Chapter further urged eligible voters to collect their Permanent Voter Cards, describing the card as a vital investment in the future and a key instrument for participating in the democratic process.

Campaign Council Director-General Final Appeal

Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Director-General of the PBAT-KOH Campaign Council in Lagos, concluded the rally by urging steadfast support for the All Progressives Congress. He described both Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the most prepared men for the development of the state and country. Obanikoro stressed the impressive track record of both candidates, expressing confidence that unity remains the party's strength and victory its destination for the 2027 general elections.