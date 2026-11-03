Sanwo-Olu Urges Banks to Finance Lekki Industrial Growth

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu calls on banks to leverage recapitalization for manufacturing and logistics investments along the Lekki corridor to boost employment.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has issued a direct mandate to commercial banks to significantly increase their financial commitments toward manufacturing, logistics, energy, and trade sectors emerging along the Lekki corridor. He emphasized that enhanced participation from the financial sector is essential to unlock private investment and generate substantial employment opportunities within the region.

Strategic Investment in Key Infrastructure Projects

The governor specifically identified the Lekki Deep Sea Port, expanding industrial activities, and ongoing rail and road infrastructure projects as critical areas requiring greater financing from commercial banks. He also highlighted opportunities created by the Lagos State Electricity Law as prime targets for bank funding. These developments are central to the state's economic strategy and require robust capital injection to fully realize their potential.

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Sanwo-Olu made these remarks on Saturday during the 2026 Fellowship Investiture of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria in Lagos. He challenged lenders to look beyond conventional banking practices and support projects capable of expanding the productive capacity of the national economy. His address underscored the urgent need for financial institutions to align their lending portfolios with high-impact industrial projects.

Banks Must Expand Lending Beyond Conventional Limits

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated that infrastructure and policy developments in Lagos are creating new opportunities for businesses, but unlocking their full economic potential requires stronger partnerships between government, financial institutions, and private investors. He argued that financial institutions could play a much bigger role in financing manufacturing activities, logistics services, energy projects, and trade around the Lekki axis.

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The expanding industrial operations and port activities in this zone are currently creating significant demand for supporting businesses. The governor noted that manufacturers need affordable, long-term loans to acquire machinery, increase production, and compete internationally. Similarly, agricultural processors require funding for storage, processing, and distribution to enhance efficiency and market reach.

Recapitalization Must Drive Industrial Expansion

Sanwo-Olu stressed that the banking sector's recent recapitalisation should give lenders greater capacity to finance such opportunities. He insisted that stronger bank balance sheets must translate into tangible outcomes such as new factories, expanding enterprises, and sustainable employment. The governor urged lenders to develop accessible credit products, finance equipment purchases, and strengthen the links between small enterprises and larger markets.

He pointed out that government support through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund could not independently meet the financing needs of the state's growing business community. This limitation highlights the necessity for commercial banks to step up and fill the gap in credit provision for smaller businesses, including those operating within industrial clusters and supply chains.

Call for Responsible Lending and Corporate Governance

The governor emphasized that the scale of investment required to transform Nigeria's economy makes collaboration between government, banks, and private investors essential. He added that the deployment of additional bank capital must be guided by responsible lending, transparency, and sound corporate governance. These principles are crucial for ensuring that funds are utilized effectively for industrial growth rather than speculative ventures.

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Sanwo-Olu declared that the ultimate measure of the recapitalisation exercise would be its contribution to industrial expansion, export growth, and employment. He left the banking industry with a clear directive: Nigeria has recapitalised its banks, and the next task is to help recapitalise Nigerian industry. The success of this joint effort will be visible in the factories established, businesses grown, exports generated, and opportunities created for young people.