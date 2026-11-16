Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has rewarded the Flamingos with N300 million and customised iPhones after their historic FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup win, while MTN Nigeria added N150 million and one year of free data.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has rewarded Nigeria's U-17 women's team, the Flamingos, with N300 million for winning the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. The cash was shared among the 21 players and nine officials at a grand dinner reception at Lagos House, Marina, on Sunday.

Governor Rewards Flamingos Players

Each of the 21 players also received an iPhone 18 and a pair of headphones, which will be customised with their names. The Flamingos made history in Morocco by becoming the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, defeating Japan in the final in Rabat on November 7. Speaking at the reception, Governor Sanwo-Olu said sports is one of the strongest social enablers.

Also read Sanwo-Olu Hosts Flamingos, Awards N10m Each, iPhones and Gifts

He said sports help activate the brain, stimulate cognitive functions, and help both psychologically and mentally. He congratulated the team for putting Nigeria on the world map and described their victory as a product of hard work, discipline and belief. The governor reminded the players that winning the World Cup was only the beginning of their football careers. He urged them to maintain the discipline and consistency required to reach the highest level.

He advised the players not to think they have arrived. Sanwo-Olu said: My advice is that you should keep your heads together; don't think that you have arrived. You must stay together and remain focused. Stay off what you are asked to stay off and remain dedicated; develop yourselves.

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I will be monitoring your progress because you cannot disappoint us. It's important for us that you do well. The governor also praised head coach Akeem Ishola Busari and his technical crew for guiding the team to glory. He urged the young players to remain focused on their education and football careers.

He assured them that Lagos would continue to support sports development and reward excellence. The reception drew government officials, sports administrators, family members and supporters. In attendance were Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Flamingos Coach Akeem Busari, Flamingos Captain Harmony Chidi, and NFF Acting Secretary General Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, among others. One of the emotional moments of the evening came when captain Harmony Chidi knelt before the governor to express gratitude on behalf of the team.

Chidi said: We appreciate the governor for the honour and his kindness. I promise that the team will continue to make Nigeria proud. Another player, Rodiat Yusuf, also spoke at the reception. She said: Taking this back to last year, I represented Lagos State at the National Youth Games and the governor hosted us and encouraged us, and we are here today being hosted by the governor for winning the U-17 World Cup.

Federal and MTN Support Team

We appreciate the governor for not just being a governor, but also a father and motivator. The Lagos reward follows the Federal Government's reception for the team in Abuja. President Bola Tinubu approved a N100 million Federal Government Savings Bond for each player. The head coach received N100 million in cash, while other members of the technical and administrative crew received N50 million each.

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Five members of the squad are from Robo Queens of Mushin, Lagos, highlighting the state's contribution to the team's success. The combined rewards from Lagos State, the Federal Government and MTN reflect the nation's appreciation for the team's historic achievement. Also on Sunday in Lagos, MTN Nigeria rewarded the Flamingos with a N150 million cash gift and one year of free data. The package includes N7 million for head coach Akeem Busari and N5 million per player.

Every member of the team also received one full year of free MTN data. In his speech, MTN CEO Karl Toriola praised the players, coaches and support staff for their resilience and determination at the World Cup. He called on the players not to allow the victory to get into their heads. Team captain Harmony Chidi spoke on behalf of the players at the MTN event, praising MTN for the reward.

Captain Thanks Supporters

Chidi also commended the Federal Government, the National Sports Commission, the NFF, their coaches and all Nigerians who supported them at the World Cup. The Flamingos' campaign was described as impressive and has brought widespread recognition and financial rewards.