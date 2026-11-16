Sanwo-Olu Hosts Flamingos, Awards N10m Each, iPhones and Gifts

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hosted Nigeria's U-17 women's team, the Flamingos, at a dinner reception and announced a N300 million reward package, with each player and official receiving N10 million.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hosted Nigeria's history-making Flamingos at a grand dinner reception at Lagos House, Marina, on Sunday, where he announced a N300 million reward package for the team.

Each of the 21 players and nine members of the coaching and backroom staff will receive N10 million. The U-17 players also received an iPhone 17 Pro Max and customised headphones, while members of the technical crew received bespoke outfits and other gifts. The reception drew government officials, sports administrators, family members and supporters, all of whom turned out to celebrate the world champions.

Also read Sanwo-Olu rewards Flamingos with ₦300 million and iPhones after U-17 World Cup win

Sanwo-Olu congratulated the team for putting Nigeria on the world map, describing their victory as a product of hard work, discipline and belief. He urged the young players not to rest on their laurels but to remain focused on their education and football careers, assuring them that Lagos would continue to support sports development and reward excellence.

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Flamingos Historic Victory Over Japan

The Flamingos became the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after defeating Japan 2-1 in the final in Rabat, Morocco, on November 7. Awawu Bashiru gave Nigeria the lead in the 39th minute before tournament Most Valuable Player Oluebube Umejiaku doubled the advantage shortly after the restart. Japan pulled one back through Fuki Ito in the 80th minute, but the Flamingos held on to secure the title.

One of the evening's emotional moments came when captain Harmony Chidi knelt before the governor to express gratitude on behalf of the team. Five members of the squad are from Robo Queens of Mushin, Lagos, highlighting the state's contribution to the team's success. The victory capped a remarkable campaign for the Nigerian side, which recovered from a 2-1 opening defeat to Poland to win six consecutive matches and claim the trophy.

They responded to the setback with a 2-0 victory over Puerto Rico before defeating defending champions North Korea 3-1 to strengthen their chances of progressing in the competition. Nigeria subsequently overcame Mexico in the Round of 16 and edged Venezuela 1-0 in the quarter-finals, with Azeezat Oduntan scoring a decisive 89th-minute penalty. The team then defeated Brazil 3-1 in the semi-finals to reach their first-ever final before completing their historic run with victory over Japan.

The triumph made Nigeria the first African country to win the women's U-17 World Cup and the first African nation to claim both the men's and women's U-17 World Cup titles. The country's previous best finish in the women's competition was third place at the 2022 edition in India. The Lagos reward follows the Federal Government's reception for the team in Abuja, where President Bola Tinubu approved a N100 million Federal Government Savings Bond for each player.

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Federal Government N100 Million Rewards

The head coach received N100 million in cash, while other members of the technical and administrative crew received N50 million each. The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, announced the package on behalf of the President, commending the players for their resilience in recovering from their opening defeat to win their remaining six matches. Earlier, the Senate also announced a N100 million reward for the team following a special reception hosted by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The reward followed a motion moved by Senator Abdul Ningi, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, congratulating the Flamingos on their historic achievement. Before those events, the team received a 50,000 dollar cash gift from sports stakeholder and commission sponsor Saleh Ahmadu during a reception organised in Rabat by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, and its Director General, Bukola Olopade.

The Presidency also directed the National Sports Commission to facilitate the payment of outstanding bonuses and allowances owed to the players and officials from the preliminary qualifying rounds through to the World Cup final. Beyond the team's collective achievement, Umejiaku earned individual recognition after winning the adidas Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

Lagos Trust Funds For Minors

Like the Federal Government's reward arrangement, the Lagos State Government's financial gift will be held in trust for underage players until they attain the age of 18. The latest recognition further highlights the national attention generated by the Flamingos' historic achievement and the growing appreciation for their contribution to Nigerian football. Device gift details varied between accounts, with one mentioning iPhone 18 Pro Max and another citing iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The Lagos State Government's gesture adds to the growing list of rewards and recognition announced for the team since it made history in Morocco.