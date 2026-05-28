Sanwo Olu Meets President Tinubu in Lagos During Eid al Adha, Emphasizes Federal‑State Cooperation

Governor Sanwo Olu hosted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu in Lagos for Eid al Adha, using the visit to reinforce collaboration between Lagos State and the federal government and to call for national progress and social welfare.

Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu shared a detailed account of a recent meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu that took place in Lagos during the Eid al Adha celebrations.

In a post on his official X account the governor emphasized that the encounter provided a valuable platform to deepen cooperation between Lagos State and the federal administration. He highlighted that the presence of the president in the commercial hub was a sign of unity and a reminder of the shared responsibility to drive national development and improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

Sanwo Olu noted that the dialogue covered a range of issues from infrastructure development to social welfare programmes and that both sides expressed a strong commitment to work together on projects that will benefit the people of Lagos and the nation as a whole. The governor also thanked the president for his continued support of state initiatives and praised the first lady for her advocacy work on health and education, describing the visit as a morale‑boosting moment for Lagosians who see their capital city hosting the nation's leader during a major religious festival.

The meeting was framed as part of the broader celebrations of Eid al Adha which marks the willingness of the prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to divine command. The governor used the occasion to reflect on the spiritual significance of the holiday, urging citizens to embrace values of sacrifice, solidarity and charity.

He called on Lagos residents to observe the festival with humility, to give to the less fortunate and to reinforce the bonds that hold together the diverse Nigerian society. In his statement the governor reiterated Lagos State's dedication to supporting federal policies that promote economic growth, security and inclusive governance, and he promised that the state would continue to serve as a model of progress and good governance within the federation.

The post concluded with a heartfelt wish to all Nigerians for a blessed and peaceful Eid, and an invitation for continued dialogue between state and federal leaders to ensure that the aspirations of the people are met through coordinated action and shared vision





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Lagos State Federal Government Eid Al Adha National Development President Tinubu

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