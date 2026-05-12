Sanusi MKO Kwankwaso says former President Buhari's camp failed to recognize his work leading to political change

A former presidential candidate and a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has disclosed that he and his followers were not rewarded for giving the late former President Muhammadu Buhari almost two million votes. Kwankwaso said the experience pushed him toward seeking political change and noted that there are issues with the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

A chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has disclosed that he and his followers were not rewarded for giving the late former President Muhammadu Buhari almost two million votes.

Kwankwaso lamented that despite putting his lives on the line to get the number of votes, Buhari's camp never recognized their hard work. In an interview on Arise Television's Prime Time on Monday night, the former Kano State governor said the experience pushed him toward seeking political change. He said: ‘I worked so hard. We brought about 1.9, almost 2 million votes.

But as politicians, we are not recognised. We put our lives even on the line at that time.

'Unfortunately, we could not see any benefit either as individuals or the constituencies that we represented. ’ The former presidential candidate also noted that there are issues with the administration of President Bola Tinubu. Kwankwaso insisted that this crisis has made Nigerians at all levels to yearn for change. He added: ‘Everybody knows there are issues with this administration again.

And therefore, people are determined at grassroots level, and even at the level we are operating now, that there should be some level of changes.





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Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Sanusi MKO Kwankwaso Buhari Government Political Change Administration Of President Bola Tinubu

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