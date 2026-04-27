Sani Claims Tinubu, Atiku, Obasanjo, and Obi Share Similar Ideologies; Criticizes Ethnic Basis of Obi’s Support

Former Senator Shehu Sani asserts that key Nigerian political figures share common ideological ground and criticizes the ethnic dimension of Peter Obi’s support base, while also reflecting on the response to insecurity under Buhari.

Senator Shehu Sani , a former representative of Kaduna Central, has ignited a political discussion with his assessment of Nigeria’s leading political figures. During a recent appearance on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Sani posited a surprising similarity in the political ideologies and overall perspectives of President Bola Tinubu , former Vice President Atiku Abubakar , former President Olusegun Obasanjo , and Labour Party leader Peter Obi .

He argued that despite their differing political affiliations and public personas, these individuals fundamentally share a common ground in their approach to governance and national issues. This assertion challenges the conventional narrative of distinct ideological divides within the Nigerian political landscape. Sani didn’t elaborate extensively on the specific ideological tenets they share, but his statement implies a convergence on practical governance strategies and perhaps a shared understanding of the complexities of power dynamics within the country.

He further predicted a victory for President Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 presidential election, suggesting a continuation of the existing political order. Expanding on his analysis, Sani addressed the composition of Peter Obi’s support base, expressing a controversial opinion that a significant portion of it is rooted in ethnic affiliation. He stated that many of those actively supporting Obi originate from his own ethnic group, implying that ethnic loyalty plays a substantial role in driving his political momentum.

This claim is likely to be met with resistance from Obi’s supporters, who often emphasize his appeal across various demographics and his message of good governance. Sani’s assertion raises questions about the nature of political support in Nigeria and the extent to which ethnic considerations influence voting patterns. He went further to suggest that even if Obi were to attain the presidency, the fundamental structures and practices of governance would remain largely unchanged.

This pessimistic outlook implies a deep-seated systemic inertia that transcends individual leadership. He believes that the core issues plaguing Nigeria are not simply matters of personality or political will, but are embedded within the broader political and economic systems. This perspective suggests a need for more fundamental reforms rather than simply changing the individuals in power.

Beyond his commentary on contemporary political figures, Sani also offered a critical retrospective on the handling of insecurity during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. He lamented the relative silence from the North regarding the widespread violence, kidnappings, and general insecurity that plagued the region during Buhari’s tenure. Sani pointed out the irony of facing opposition from fellow Northern senators when he attempted to raise awareness about the plight of his constituents in the Senate.

He described a situation where speaking out against the violence was met with resistance from within the very region most affected by it. This observation highlights a complex dynamic of political considerations and regional loyalties that may have hindered effective responses to the security challenges. Sani’s critique suggests a failure of collective leadership and a reluctance to confront difficult truths about the security situation in the North.

His comments serve as a stark reminder of the human cost of insecurity and the importance of holding leaders accountable for protecting their citizens. The former Senator’s statements, taken as a whole, present a cynical yet thought-provoking assessment of Nigeria’s political landscape, challenging conventional wisdom and prompting a deeper examination of the forces shaping the nation’s future





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Shehu Sani Bola Tinubu Atiku Abubakar Olusegun Obasanjo Peter Obi Nigerian Politics Ideology Ethnic Politics Insecurity Buhari Administration

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