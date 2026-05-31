Samuel Chukwueze, a Super Eagles player, laid his mother to rest in a ceremony attended by Nigeria Football Federation President Ibrahim Gusau and fellow Eagles players. He lost his mother due to a brief illness and waited until the end of the football season to hold a fitting send-off. His loan spell at Fulham came to an end with the conclusion of the season, and parent club AC Milan are also interested in moving him on. A Nigerian can earn about ₦17- ₦25Million by acquiring premium domains for as low as $2500.

Samuel Chukwueze laid his mother to rest in a ceremony attended by Nigeria Football Federation President Ibrahim Gusau and fellow Super Eagles players. Chukwueze lost his mother due to a brief illness and waited until the end of the football season to hold a fitting send-off.

He now faces decisions about his club future, with his loan spell at Fulham coming to an end and parent club AC Milan potentially interested in moving him on. Meanwhile, a Nigerian can earn about ₦17- ₦25Million by acquiring premium domains for as low as $2500. A councilor and director were killed allegedly for paying Lakurawa terrorists





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Business Samuel Chukwueze Nigeria Football Federation Fulham AC Milan Premium Domains Lakurawa Terrorists

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Unity Cup Final: How Chelle’s Super Eagles could line up against JamaicaThe Super Eagles looked balanced and energetic in their opening game, with several new faces grabbing their opportunity

Read more »

Super Eagles defender Chibuke Nwaiwu welcomes baby girl ahead of Unity Cup FinalTurkish giants Trabzonspor confirmed the joyful development in an official statement published on the club’s website, congratulating the Nigerian centre-back and revealing the name of the newborn child

Read more »

Barrister Samuel Memeh Emerges as DLA Presidential Candidate for 2027 ElectionsBarrister Samuel Memeh has been announced as the presidential candidate of the Democratic Leadership Alliance ahead of the 2027 general elections following a successful party primary.

Read more »

World Cup 2026: 'Quite unfortunate' - Asamoah Gyang sympathises with Nigeria as Super Eagles miss outGhanaian legend, Asamoah Gyan has conveyed his sympathy to Nigeria following the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. With the FIFA

Read more »