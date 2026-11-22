Mary Samuel and Fanen Rumun claimed victory at the 2026 Abuja Chaingang Mountain Bike Festival, securing spots at the 2027 African Championship in Lusaka.

On Sunday, Mary Samuel and Fanen Rumun claimed victory in the women's and men's cross-country Olympic mountain bike races at the 2026 Abuja Chaingang Mountain Bike Festival. The event took place at Sunrise Hills behind the Sunrise Waterpark in Asokoro, Abuja, drawing competitors from across Nigeria and beyond. This prestigious competition serves as a critical qualifying ground for the 2027 African Mountain Bike Championship, which is scheduled to take place in Lusaka, Zambia, in April.

Race Details and Winner Statistics

The women's XCO event featured only three riders competing over four laps of the challenging course. Mary Samuel finished first with a time of 1 hour and 1 minute. Comfort Inyang secured second place with a time of 1:11, while Suzy Angmun took third in 1:24. In the men's category, the field was significantly larger, with 18 cyclists racing over seven laps. Fanen Rumun won the men's race with a time of 1:26:43, followed by Ateba Ndi in 1:31:20 and Berry Monday in 1:36:17. Njonkoue Ivan-Dylan finished fifth in 1:37:12, and Ani Emmanuel completed the top five in 1:42:57.

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Overcoming Adversity and Technical Challenges

Race winners cited extreme conditions and mechanical issues as major hurdles during the competition. Mary Samuel described the track as difficult due to steep hills, sharp descents, and narrow sections, but noted her determination kept her moving forward. Fanen Rumun attributed his victory to his ability to resolve a mechanical problem in the first stage that allowed rivals to gain an early lead. Using his technical knowledge of bicycle repairs, Rumun fixed the issue quickly, increased his speed, and overtook his competitors to maintain the lead until the finish line. Comfort Inyang highlighted the physical strain of the race, noting temperatures reached approximately 45 degrees Celsius alongside the technical terrain.

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Financial Awards and Organizational Milestones

Olatunji Olanrewaju, head of the festival planning committee, announced the prize distribution for the winners. The men's winner received N1 million, with second and third places receiving N700,000 and N500,000 respectively. In the women's category, the winner took home N750,000, while second and third place finishers received N500,000 and N250,000. Olanrewaju described the 2026 edition as a landmark event, marking the festival's fifth anniversary and the Abuja Chaingang Cycling Club's tenth year. He highlighted that the festival recorded several firsts for Nigeria, including the first cross-country short track and XCO events, as well as the country's first MTB XCO course.

Future Plans and Strategic Development

With the 2027 African Mountain Bike Championship in Lusaka approaching, preparations for the Nigerian squad are set to begin immediately. Olanrewaju confirmed that both Samuel and Rumun will represent Nigeria at the international championship. The committee is currently discussing plans to transition the festival from an annual to a quarterly event to enhance athlete competitiveness. This shift aims to provide regular racing opportunities, similar to the approach used by Cameroonian cyclists who recently secured podium positions after arriving for the event. The organizers emphasized that increased corporate sponsorship and institutional support are critical for sustaining these efforts and improving Nigerian cyclists' performance on the global stage.