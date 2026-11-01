Samson Adamu Confirmed as CAF General Secretary After Acting Role Since March

Samson Adamu has been confirmed as General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football after serving in an acting capacity since March, following Veron Mosengo-Omba's resignation. CAF said the appointment followed a comprehensive recruitment process.

Samson Adamu has been appointed General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football. The appointment was formally announced on the CAF website on Sunday, November 1.

Adamu had held the post in an acting capacity since March. He took over after Veron Mosengo-Omba resigned from the role. Mosengo-Omba later became president of the football federation in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The CAF Executive Committee reportedly confirmed Adamu's appointment last week.

Also read WAPP to Hold 21st General Assembly in Conakry as ECOWAS Parliament Reviews ProCEM II Progress

A formal announcement followed on the CAF website on Sunday. CAF described the process as a comprehensive recruitment exercise. CAF President Patrice Motsepe said the decision followed a competitive process. The position was widely advertised and several candidates were interviewed.

Advertisement

CAF Appoints New General Secretary

Motsepe said Adamu brings extensive experience in African football administration. Adamu joined CAF in 2018 as Director of Competitions. He later served as Director of Tournaments and Events. He has played a leading role in delivering several major continental competitions.

These include CAF's flagship tournament, the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations. Motsepe said Adamu has been central to the delivery of these events. Adamu is a graduate of the FIFA Master programme. The programme covers International Management, Law and Humanities of Sport.

CAF said he brings considerable institutional knowledge to the role. He is expected to oversee CAF's day-to-day administration. He will also support the implementation of its strategic priorities. Adamu is the son of Amos Adamu.

Amos Adamu is a former Director of Sports in the then Ministry of Sports. He was also a former FIFA Executive Committee member. His appointment places him in a line of CAF General Secretaries that includes members of Egypt's Fahmy family. Mourad Fahmy served from 1961 to 1982.

Adamu Experience And Background

His son, Mustapha Fahmy, served from 1982 to 2010. His grandson, Amr Fahmy, held the post from 2017 to 2019. The Fahmy family's three generations led the CAF general secretariat across five decades. Adamu's confirmation ends a period of interim leadership at the organisation.

He has spent eight years at CAF in two senior roles. First as Director of Competitions and later as Director of Tournaments and Events. He is now expected to lead the confederation's daily operations. CAF said the recruitment process was open and competitive.

Advertisement

The job was advertised widely before interviews were held. Several candidates were interviewed before the final decision was made. The Executive Committee confirmed the appointment before the public announcement. The announcement was made on the CAF website on Sunday.

Family History And Leadership

Adamu's appointment takes effect after months in an acting capacity. He will oversee CAF's strategic priorities and daily administration. He will also help implement the confederation's long-term plans. Adamu's experience includes delivering the Africa Cup of Nations.

That tournament is CAF's flagship competition. He has worked on several other major continental competitions during his time at CAF. His background includes training in sports management, law and humanities. The FIFA Master programme is widely regarded in football administration.

Adamu completed the programme before rising through CAF's ranks. He now leads the confederation's administrative operations. His appointment was confirmed after the Executive Committee's decision. CAF's statement quoted Motsepe praising Adamu's experience.

The CAF President said Adamu has extensive knowledge of African football administration. Adamu joined the organisation in 2018. He has since held two senior director roles before becoming General Secretary.