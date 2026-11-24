Former Arsenal fitness coach Sam Wilson has moved to Manchester United, leaving Parma after a brief tenure to take a senior role at the Premier League club.

Sam Wilson has officially joined the Manchester United fitness department, marking his latest career move in European football. The former Arsenal staff member began his new role at the Premier League club this month, bringing extensive experience from his time at North London. Wilson departed Arsenal during the summer transfer window, ending a tenure that coincided with significant structural changes in the club's sports science operations.

Wilson Departs Arsenal for Parma Role

The BBC reported that Wilson's exit from Arsenal was a personal decision. Although he had the option to remain with the Gunners, he opted to pursue a more senior position elsewhere in Europe. This ambition led him to Italy, where he accepted the role of Head of Performance at Serie A club Parma. The move was intended to be a major step up in his coaching career, placing him in charge of physical preparation for one of Italy's top-flight teams.

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Brief Tenure at Parma Ends

Wilson's time in Italy was notably short-lived. By the end of September, he had already left Parma, ending his contract before the start of the new calendar year. This departure likely followed the exit of Carlos Cuesta, the former Arsenal assistant who served as Parma's head coach. The change in leadership structure at Parma appears to have been a primary factor in Wilson's quick exit from the Italian side.

Reflections on Italian Football Experience

In early November, Wilson publicly commented on his stint in Italy, describing it as a valuable professional development opportunity. He stated that the experience allowed him to embrace a different footballing culture while navigating the challenges of working in a new country and language. Wilson thanked the players and wider club staff for making him feel welcome, and he acknowledged the coaching team for their trust and collaboration.

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Current Injury Status at Arsenal

While Wilson moved on, Arsenal has seen mixed results from their behind-the-scenes fitness changes over the summer. The club's injury list is noticeably shorter than in some previous seasons, suggesting that the new staff, including Wilson during his time there, have had a positive impact. However, there are notable exceptions to this trend, with key starters Bukayo Saka and David Raya currently sidelined from action.

Next Steps for Manchester United

Despite the injury concerns affecting players like Martin Zubimendi, who picked up a problem during the international break, Arsenal's overall fitness situation remains largely positive. Meanwhile, Wilson now applies his expertise at Manchester United, aiming to contribute to their performance goals. The transition highlights the high mobility of specialized sports science staff across Europe's top leagues.