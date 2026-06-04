Salvation Ministries Founder Alleges Powerful Individuals Behind Oyo Kidnappings

Pastor David Ibiyeomie claims that recent abductions in Oyo State have sponsors among politicians and powerful figures, and criticizes the judiciary and religious leaders for compromising their integrity.

The founder of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, has alleged that powerful individuals may be behind the recent abduction of pupils and teachers in Oyo State.

The 63-year-old pastor made this statement while reacting to the kidnapping of schoolchildren and teachers from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State. The abduction, which occurred on 15 May, saw armed men attack schools in Ahoro-Esinle and Yawota communities, carting away dozens of pupils, students, and teachers. Reports indicate that about 46 people, including 39 students and seven teachers, were kidnapped during the coordinated attacks.

Speaking during a church service on Wednesday at the Salvation Ministry headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Mr Ibiyeomie questioned why perpetrators of such crimes are rarely apprehended despite the technological capabilities available to security agencies.

'They are not just picking those children without sponsors; all the politicians behind it. They can't pick children and show their faces without sponsors,' he said.

'Do you know that even DSS kind of work, they would know where the people are. There must be an invisible hand behind it, because DSS can track you; if you are calling from anywhere, they would know where you are. So how come in Nigeria nobody is ever caught?

' Beyond insecurity, Mr Ibiyeomie used the sermon to express concerns about public trust in key democratic institutions, particularly the judiciary and the electoral commission. He urged both institutions not to betray Nigerians' confidence ahead of future elections, arguing that some actions by public officials had damaged their credibility. The pastor lamented what he described as inconsistent judicial decisions, saying conflicting interpretations of similar legal issues had weakened public confidence in the courts.

'Before, the commoner hoped to go to the judiciary. Now you will see law interpreted like one law in one state is different from the law in another state, making the judiciary look like child's play,' he said. According to him, institutions should outlive politicians and resist attempts by powerful individuals to compromise them.

'Bad politicians mess up institutions, but institutions should stand for generations after generations. The judiciary should stand and say, we have been existing before now, and we would still exist.

' The Port Harcourt-based pastor also urged public officials to consider the long-term consequences of their actions and the legacies they would leave behind. According to him, individuals who undermine public institutions for personal or political gain risk being remembered negatively by future generations.

'Think about legacy. There are names people won't call and say this is my father,' he said.

'Tell me how the former INEC chairman's son can be proud of his father's name. You call that kind of name, it will ache in your ear, because we all saw where he turned the truth upside down.

' 'What face will he use to face Nigerians? No way such a name will be called, and nobody will say thank God.

' The cleric also criticised religious leaders who, he said, compromise their convictions for political patronage and financial benefits. 'Some pastors are praying for people they know they can't deliver. You are saying, I know, but he is going to give me money. Don't collect money.

' He noted that he refuses to pray for people who are not doing right. 'Anybody who comes, I will tell you korokoro, I no go fit pray. My conscience no go allow me pray,' he said. Mr Ibiyeomie concluded his message with prayers for the release of the abducted children and teachers in Oyo State, expressing confidence that they would regain their freedom.

'Everyone sponsoring this evil in Nigeria, let them and their children die by blood. Let God himself pursue them and destroy them. Let the sword never depart from the houses of the wicked; since they love evil, let evil happen to their children.

' The pastor's remarks come amid growing concerns over the security situation in Nigeria, where banditry and kidnapping have become rampant. The Oyo State government has yet to comment on the allegations, while security operatives continue efforts to rescue the victims. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for a more robust response from authorities.

As the search for the abductees continues, Mr Ibiyeomie's statements have added a layer of political and institutional critique to the discourse on insecurity, highlighting the perceived complicity of powerful figures and the erosion of trust in the judiciary and other pillars of democracy. The Salvation Ministries founder's sermon thus served as both a spiritual response to the crisis and a pointed commentary on the systemic failures that allow such crimes to persist





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