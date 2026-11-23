Sierra Leone has unveiled SALONE Across Borders, a new platform to deepen cultural and economic ties with Nigeria, with an inaugural gala set for Saturday in Abuja.

Sierra Leone has unveiled a new African cultural and lifestyle platform, SALONE Across Borders, in a renewed move to deepen cultural ties with Nigeria and promote cross-border exchanges.

Salone Across Borders Platform Unveiled In Abuja

The initiative is aimed at bringing together diplomatic representatives, government officials, business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, creatives and tourism stakeholders. The platform will use African culture as a vehicle for cultural diplomacy, destination promotion and economic cooperation. Founder of Salone Ltd and convener of the initiative, Esther Alberta Mattia, disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja yesterday ahead of the inaugural 2026 edition.

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Mattia said the initiative would go beyond cultural exhibitions to create opportunities for business partnerships, tourism development and closer relationships between Nigerians and Sierra Leoneans. She said it would showcase Sierra Leone's cultural heritage, traditions, cuisine and investment opportunities while encouraging stronger interactions between the two peoples. According to her, the difficulty of travelling between African countries and the limited knowledge many Africans had about other countries on the continent informed the establishment of the initiative.

She said SALONE Across Borders would provide a platform for people to experience other African cultures, establish relationships and explore opportunities that could strengthen regional integration. Mattia noted that although African leaders had continued to advocate a borderless continent, practical initiatives were needed to demonstrate the benefits of free movement, cultural exchange and economic collaboration. She expressed appreciation to the Nigerian government, the Presidency, the National Council on Agriculture and other institutions for supporting the initiative.

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Also speaking, the Head of Commerce at ValueJet, Olukola Ogunbiyi, said the airline was partnering with the initiative because of its commitment to improving connectivity and creating opportunities for individuals and businesses across Africa. He said improved air connectivity was critical to facilitating tourism, trade and economic relationships, noting that the airline was expanding its domestic and regional operations. Ogunbiyi cited the commencement of flights on the Asaba-Abuja route on November 20 as part of efforts to improve domestic connectivity.

He identified Accra and other destinations as part of the airline's regional expansion plans. He added that the airline had taken delivery of additional aircraft to strengthen its operational capacity and support its ambition of becoming a major West African carrier. The Abuja 2026 edition will feature the unveiling of the first SALONE Cultural Carpet, a signature celebration of African identity and style, which the Sierra Leonean community will present to Nigeria as the host country.

Other highlights include fashion and cultural showcases featuring traditional African attire and creative expressions, as well as tourism, music and culinary experiences celebrating African heritage and hospitality. The programme will also feature the announcement of SALONE Across Borders 2027, including its next destination initiative and raffle announcement.

Annual Continental Event Promotes African Investment And Tourism

Organisers said the platform was envisioned as an annual continental event to be hosted in different African countries, with the objective of promoting African destinations, attracting investment, strengthening people-to-people relationships and expanding opportunities for businesses and creatives. The inaugural gala is scheduled to hold at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Arts and Craft Village, opposite Abuja Continental Hotel and beside the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja.

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Other partners, including SERATEX, represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Muhammad Yusuf, and fashion businesses supporting the initiative, also pledged their commitment to promoting African fashion, enterprise and cultural identity. Yusuf said the partnership reflected the importance of using fashion and local enterprise to promote African culture, build business relationships and connect brands to wider markets across the continent and Europe.

Participants at the briefing also called for greater awareness of African countries, noting that misconceptions and stereotypes could be addressed through direct interactions, cultural exchanges and educational engagement. They urged Africans to explore business and tourism opportunities within the continent while encouraging governments to create an enabling environment for movement, trade and investment.