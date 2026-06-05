Sahara Reporters Publisher Omoyele Sowore Refuses to Enter Defence in Cyberbullying Trial

Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore has refused to enter his defence in his ongoing cyberbullying trial, citing fear of humiliation by the trial judge Mohammed Umar. Sowore, a two-time presidential candidate, insisted that the judge withdraw from the case and requested time to engage a new lawyer. The judge granted an adjournment until 15 June for ruling on Sowore's application for the judge's recusal.

Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore refused to enter his defence in his ongoing cyberbullying trial , citing fear of humiliation by the trial judge Mohammed Umar .

Sowore, a two-time presidential candidate, insisted that the judge withdraw from the case and requested time to engage a new lawyer. The judge granted an adjournment until 15 June for ruling on Sowore's application for the judge's recusal. The prosecution lawyer, Akinlolu Kehinde, described Sowore's application as an abuse of the court process, meant to annoy and irritate the court. The case has been ongoing since 8 May, with Sowore's no-case submission dismissed by the court.

Sowore's lawyers had initially refused to appear before the judge, citing fear of humiliation. The judge has cautioned the prosecution against raising technical issues on Sowore's application, stating that he wants to give the defendant a fair hearing. The court has granted Sowore's application to respond to the prosecution's objection, and the case has been adjourned until 15 June for ruling on the application. If the application succeeds, the judge will step aside from the case





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Omoyele Sowore Cyberbullying Trial Mohammed Umar Sahara Reporters Nigeria

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