Sahabi Ya'u Kaura Wins APC Fresh Primary for Zamfara North With 49,176 Votes

Senator Sahabi Ya'u Kaura has been declared winner of the fresh APC senatorial primary for Zamfara North ahead of the 2027 general election, securing 49,176 votes to defeat Tijjani Kaura and Abdullahi Sani Shinkafi.

Senator Sahabi Ya'u Kaura has been declared the winner of the fresh All Progressives Congress senatorial primary election for Zamfara North ahead of the 2027 general election, securing a commanding 49,176 votes.

The result was announced on Monday by Dr Auwal Abdullahi Aliyu, Chairman of the APC Zamfara North Senatorial District Primary Election Committee, who said the exercise was conducted in line with the law and the party's electoral guidelines. Tijjani Yahaya Kaura finished second with 9,628 votes, while Abdullahi Sani Shinkafi came third with 6,206 votes. The figures marked an official tally verified and certified by the party's internal electoral machinery.

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Vote Breakdown By Local Government Area

A breakdown of the results showed that Ya'u won in all four local government areas of the senatorial district. He polled 21,689 votes in Kaura Namoda, 19,017 in Zurmi, 3,815 in Shinkafi and 4,655 in Birnin Magaji. Tijjani Yahaya Kaura scored 6,586 votes in Kaura Namoda, 280 in Zurmi, 2,087 in Shinkafi and 675 in Birnin Magaji. Shinkafi secured 150 votes in Kaura Namoda, 386 in Zurmi, 1,208 in Shinkafi and 858 in Birnin Magaji.

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Declaring the outcome, Aliyu stated that Ya'u had satisfied all requirements of the law and the APC primary election guidelines. He said, Having satisfied the requirements of the law and the APC primary election guidelines, I, Dr Auwal Abdullahi, Chairman of the APC Zamfara North Senatorial District Primary Election Committee, hereby declare Sahabi Ya'u Kaura the winner of the primary election.

Legal Challenge Triggers Fresh Primary Election

The fresh primary was conducted following a legal challenge by Shinkafi, who had approached the court over alleged irregularities in the party's previous senatorial primary. The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto subsequently upheld the order for the APC to conduct a fresh primary election, affirming the earlier judgment of the Zamfara State High Court. That ruling nullified the previous primary and provided the legal mandate for Monday's exercise in Gusau.

The court's decision followed a suit filed by Sanusi Abdullahi Shinkafi challenging the validity of the initial primary proceedings, and it ensured that the party's electoral guidelines and constitutional requirements were strictly followed in the new ballot. The path to the final result was also complicated by a divergent declaration made by a separate returning officer for the Zamfara North APC primary, identified as Abdullahi Aliyu, who declared Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura the winner on Monday.

Conflicting Declarations Cause Result Uncertainty

That parallel declaration cited disputed figures under which Tijjani Yahaya Kaura scored 16,758 votes, Sahabi Alhaji Ya'u polled 1,465 votes and Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi secured 1,447 votes. The conflicting statement created a period of uncertainty over the legitimate standard-bearer for the district. The stark contrast between those figures and the official committee tally highlighted the procedural discrepancies that necessitated the judicial review and the eventual re-conducted election.

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With the official results validated and the judicial challenges resolved, Ya'u has secured the party's ticket to contest the Zamfara North Senatorial seat in the 2027 general election. The victory consolidates the party's position in Zamfara North, providing a unified candidate to face opposition parties in the upcoming polls, while the legal precedent set by the Court of Appeal underscores the importance of procedural compliance in internal party elections.