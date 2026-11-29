ADC gubernatorial candidate Senator Sabo Nakudu joins the Tinubu Must Go Movement to demand electoral integrity and economic reforms ahead of the 2027 polls.

African Democratic Congress presidential aspirant and former Senator Sabo Nakudu has issued a stern call for national unity to combat election rigging and secure democratic integrity before the 2027 general elections. Addressing the growing crises of economic hardship and rising public debt, Nakudu emphasized that protecting the sanctity of the vote is essential for any meaningful change in Nigeria.

Nakudu and TMG Discuss Electoral Integrity

Nakudu's appeal was delivered during a courtesy visit at his residence in Dutse on Saturday, where he received members of the Tinubu Must Go Movement in Jigawa State. The delegation was led by Shamsudeen Kandi, the state coordinator of the movement, signaling a strategic alignment between established political figures and emerging civic pressure groups.

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Addressing Economic Hardship and Subsidy Removal

The former Senator highlighted severe economic challenges as the primary drivers of his political stance, citing the removal of the fuel subsidy and high taxation as major burdens on citizens. He argued that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has failed to address these issues, leading to increased national debt and poor implementation of the national budget.

Youth Mobilization for Political Change

Shamsudeen Kandi stated that the movement was explicitly formed to mobilize Nigerians for change and to rescue the country ahead of the 2027 general elections. The coordinator announced immediate plans to launch sensitization campaigns across all polling units in Jigawa State to ensure robust civic engagement from the electorate.

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Demands for Transparency and Accountability

Senator Nakudu insisted that government resources must be utilized strictly for the benefit of the people, calling for absolute transparency in the management of public funds. He urged youths to play a vital role in the quest for change through active participation in politics and public enlightenment to hold leaders accountable.

Future Steps and Nationwide Mobilization

The Tinubu Must Go Movement disclosed plans to engage youths, women, and other key stakeholders to ensure massive participation in the upcoming political process. They intend to collaborate with like-minded groups and political parties to achieve their objectives of ensuring free and fair elections in 2027.