Russia has expressed its opposition to proposals that aim to merge Palestinian territories with neighboring Arab countries, accusing Western-funded think tanks of reviving the idea. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that such initiatives contradict international law and undermine global arrangements.

Russia has declared its opposition to questionable proposals pushing for the amalgamation of Palestinian territories with neighboring Arab countries. Moscow accused think tanks funded by Western government structures of attempting to revive the idea under the guise of suggesting viable options for the future of Palestine .

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in a statement, reminded the proponents that similar calls have been firmly rejected both by the Palestinian people and by Arab states. Such initiatives, she argued, contradict the international legal framework for Palestinian settlement, including UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the Madrid Principles.

Zakharova described the advocates of alternative concepts as those who undermine existing global arrangements, disregard the will of the peoples of the region, and espouse neo-colonialism. The diplomat urged the promoters to focus on launching direct negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis, instead of pursuing the relegation of international law and engaging in detached experimentation.

Russia further advised stakeholders to address the final status of the Palestinian territories and the parameters of the two-state formula, which must be acceptable to all parties involved. Attempts to proceed with Middle East settlement while bypassing the positions of Arab states are doomed to failure and will not lead to sustainable stability, the federation warns.

Russia wants Palestinians to be allowed to establish an independent state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with its capital in East Jerusalem, coexisting in peace and security with Israel





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