Rotimi Amaechi says he takes no particular stance on the zoning of the ADC presidential ticket: 'Yes' in the sense that Nigeria is yet to unite; 'No' because former VP Abubakar doesn't believe in it, but he wishes his fellow aspirants luck.

Former Minister of Transportation and presidential aspirant on the African Democratic Congress, Rotimi Amaechi, has said he takes no particular stance on the zoning of the party’s presidential ticket. He believes that Nigeria, for now, is yet to be found as a united entity, saying 'Yes' in the sense that if it is the turn of the South, it is the turn of the South. However, he also notes that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a major contender in the party primary, believes differently where he said he doesn’t believe in it.

Former Minister of Transportation and presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi , has said he takes no particular stance on the zoning of the party’s presidential ticket.

Amaechi, while speaking ahead of the ADC’s primaries, said his belief in the principle of zoning is both 'yes' and 'no.' 'Yes' in the sense that the country, for now, Nigeria is yet to be found as a united entity. So, if it is the turn of the South, it is the turn of the South.

'No' because former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a major contender in the party primary, 'But Vice President Atiku Abubakar said he doesn't believe in it, so that's okay. . . .

', Amaechi said. When asked about his prospects against Atiku Abubakar and a fellow aspirant Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, the former Transportation Minister simply said, 'I wish them luck.

' Amaechi used the opportunity to caution party leaders and Nigerians against playing divisive North-South politics





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African Democratic Congress Rotimi Amaechi ADC Presidential Ticket Zoning Former VP Abubakar North-South Politics Nationalism Olusegun Obasanjo

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