Rotimi Amaechi Reveals Buhari's Advice Caused APC Primary Defeat

ADC VP candidate Rotimi Amaechi blames late President Buhari's advice not to campaign for his 2022 APC loss. He details missed alliances and religious tactics used by Bola Tinubu.

African Democratic Congress vice-presidential candidate Rotimi Amaechi has publicly attributed his defeat in the 2022 All Progressives Congress presidential primary to a critical strategic error. Amaechi revealed that he followed the direct advice of the late President Muhammadu Buhari to abstain from campaigning, believing he had secured the nomination through written assurance.

Buhari's Written Assurance Stopped Campaigning

Amaechi disclosed these details during an interview on Mainland 98.3FM's The Situation Room programme in Lagos on Friday. He explained that President Buhari had assured him in writing that he would be announced as the preferred candidate. This confidence led Amaechi to refrain from lobbying delegates or negotiating political alliances ahead of the contest.

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The former Minister of Transportation considered Buhari's position credible because the late president was his boss. Amaechi believed that the former president's endorsement would provide a decisive advantage over other aspirants in the race. Consequently, he did not engage in the standard political maneuvering required to secure the nomination.

Missed Alliances Cost Amaechi Governors' Support

Amaechi stated that his refusal to negotiate political positions with governors and other influential party members worked directly against his ambition. He admitted that this approach gave President Bola Tinubu the opportunity to build strong alliances ahead of the primary. Amaechi argued that he could have secured the support of governors by promising them key political appointments.

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He specified that offering positions such as vice-president and Secretary to the Government of the Federation might have won him the primaries. Amaechi noted that securing these governors would have placed him firmly on the side of many powerful party members. His decision to avoid deals left him isolated during the critical negotiation phase.

Tinubu's Religious Strategy and El-Rufai's Shift

Amaechi further accused President Bola Tinubu of exploiting religious sentiments to secure support from delegates, particularly in Northern Nigeria. However, Amaechi declared that he would not deploy religion as a political tool to win elections. He described his position as a reflection of his deep nationalist convictions and a desire for national unity.

The ADC chieftain alleged that a delegation of Southern Yoruba Muslims approached governors in the North-West. This group appealed to them to support Bola Tinubu on religious grounds rather than political merit. Amaechi cited the position of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai as a prime example of this dynamic.

El-Rufai had previously supported Amaechi's presidential ambition before eventually backing Bola Tinubu. Amaechi referenced a viral video where El-Rufai claimed the decision was made for the faith. This shift highlighted the impact of religious appeals on political alliances in the region.

Nationalist Stance Against Religious Division

Amaechi argued that appealing to religious identity for political support could deepen divisions in the country. He emphasized that he would not encourage such an approach even if it offered an electoral advantage. He illustrated this by referencing the Catholic population in Nigeria, noting there are 35 million Catholics.

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He stated he would not approach the Catholic Church to announce his candidacy or demand votes from all Catholics. Amaechi believed such actions would cause confusion and problems in the country. He described this refusal to use religious cards as a defining aspect of his nationalist ideology.

Primary Results and Future Political Ambitions

Bola Tinubu defeated Rotimi Amaechi and other aspirants at the All Progressives Congress presidential primary. The contest was held at Eagle Square, Abuja, in June 2022. Tinubu polled 1,271 votes against Amaechi's 316 votes in the decisive ballot.

The primary result paved the way for Tinubu to emerge as the APC candidate in the 2023 presidential election, which he subsequently won. Amaechi, who served as Minister of Transportation under Buhari, had previously been a close political ally of the former president. He even directed Buhari's successful 2015 presidential campaign.

Despite the past loss, Amaechi is now the running mate to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on the ADC ticket for the 2027 presidential election. His reflections on the 2022 primary serve as a public analysis of the strategies that shaped recent Nigerian political outcomes. He continues to advocate for a politics based on nationalism rather than religious or ethnic divisions.