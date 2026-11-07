Amaechi says Buhari promised him APC ticket in writing but failed to deliver

Rotimi Amaechi said Muhammadu Buhari promised in writing to endorse him for the APC presidential ticket in 2022 but failed to honour it, leading to his loss to Bola Tinubu. He also alleged religious mobilisation helped Tinubu win.

Rotimi Amaechi, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate and former Minister of Transportation, has blamed former President Muhammadu Buhari for his failure to win the All Progressives Congress ( APC) presidential ticket in 2022.

Amaechi said Buhari promised in writing to endorse him but failed to honour the commitment. He spoke on Friday during an interview on Mainland 98.3FM's The Situation Room programme in Lagos. According to Amaechi, Buhari personally assured him that he would emerge as his preferred candidate and even communicated the promise in writing. He said he relied on Buhari's promise and consequently failed to build the political alliances that could have strengthened his chances.

Also read Amaechi claims he would have won APC primary had he listened to Buhari

Amaechi Recalls Buhari Written Promise

Amaechi said, The first mistake that I made at that primary was that I listened to President Buhari. He said to me, Don't campaign. Don't do anything. I will announce you as my candidate.

He told me that. He put it in writing. When I write my book, I'll put it out. Banking on the late former president's promise, which did not materialise, Amaechi said, Now, I didn't do deals.

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So I would have promised you vice-president, promised you SGF, and then would have gone for this primary, I would have possibly won. I would have had governors on my side. He specifically mentioned the offices of Vice-President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation as positions he could have discussed during negotiations. He argued that presidential contests within political parties require extensive consultations, alliances and agreements.

Religion Role In 2022 APC Primary

He said his unwillingness to enter such arrangements gave Tinubu an opportunity to strengthen his political base and secure support from different groups within the APC. Amaechi also spoke about the role of religion in the 2022 APC presidential contest. He accused Tinubu's supporters of using religious sentiments to mobilise delegates, particularly in the northern part of the country.

He alleged that a group of Southern Yoruba Muslims approached governors in the North-West and appealed to them to support Tinubu on religious grounds. He said, Tinubu played on religion. I won't play religious politics. I will never.

The former minister also referred to former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who he said had initially supported his presidential ambition before eventually backing Tinubu. Amaechi cited El-Rufai's comments in a viral video as part of his argument that religious considerations influenced the political calculations surrounding the primary. He said, El-Rufai was my supporter. El-Rufai, in a viral video, said this is done for the faith.

Despite his allegations, Amaechi maintained that he would not adopt religious mobilisation as a strategy to secure political support, even if doing so could improve his chances of winning an election. He described himself as a nationalist and argued that Nigeria's religious diversity should not be turned into a tool for political competition. He said, I wouldn't want to run that kind of federation. Catholics are 35 million in Nigeria.

I wouldn't want to go to the Catholic Church and say, please announce me. Tell them that all Catholics must go out and vote Amaechi. He maintained that political leaders should seek support across religious and ethnic boundaries rather than encourage voters to view elections through narrow identity considerations. Amaechi and other aspirants, including former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, lost the APC presidential primary held at Eagle Square, Abuja, in June 2022, to Tinubu.

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Tinubu scored 1,271 votes, while Amaechi got 316. Osinbajo and former Senate President Ahmad Lawan scored 235 votes and 152 respectively to emerge third and fourth.

Lawyer Sues To Prosecute Amaechi

Meanwhile, a human rights lawyer, Eric Eiwone, has filed a suit at the Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, seeking an order of Mandamus for the investigation and prosecution of Amaechi. Amaechi, during a town hall meeting in Benin City, Edo State, said, If Edo people vote for Tinubu, that means Edo people are mad. If you are not mad, Tinubu should not win here.

The Order of Mandamus is to compel the police to perform its statutory duties to investigate and prosecute Amaechi for alleged criminal defamation, inciting public disturbances and statements capable of causing breach of public peace. Speaking after filing the suit in Benin City, Eiwone said he filed the suit after the police refused to act on the petition he wrote against Amaechi.

According to him, Honourable Rotimi Amaechi, in their ADC Town Hall Meeting in Benin, made some inciting statements that can cause breach of the peace by insulting that anyone from Edo State that voted for Tinubu in the forthcoming elections are mad people. Based on that, I took it upon myself as a member of the party, wrote a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Assistant Inspector General of Police, to wade into this issue and conduct a discreet investigation.

On the 11th of October, I took further steps to approach the Inspector General of Police in Abuja to investigate similar stuff. As of now, no investigation has been done. And bearing in mind that under Section 4 of the Police Act 2020 empowers the police to conduct discreet investigation in such matters.

That is why I had to approach the Federal High Court in Benin here, Benin Division, through application for leave of mandamus compelling the Nigerian Police to do the needful by investigating the alleged infraction committed by Right Honourable Rotimi Amaechi and equally bring him to book because nobody is above the law. That is why we're here today to file for leave, asking the court to give us permission to bring a motion on notice for order of mandamus.