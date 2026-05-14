Rotimi Amaechi: President Tinubu's 'Emi Lokan' Mentality Responsible for Nigeria's Suffering

Rotimi Amaechi, a presidential aspirant for the African Democratic Congress, has criticized President Bola Tinubu's 'emi lokan' mentality, blaming it for the current hardships faced by Nigerians. Amaechi urged Nigerians to vote for merit rather than regional or ethnic affiliations, and called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to refrain from participating in the 2027 elections due to the current economic challenges.

An African Democratic Congress, ADC, presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi, on Thursday said President Bola Tinubu's ' emi lokan ' mentality is responsible for the current sufferings of Nigeria ns.

Amaechi cautioned Nigerians against voting for Tinubu again in 2027 The former Minister of Transportation spoke with reporters after submitting his presidential nomination forms in Abuja. He insisted that Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, APC, should be ashamed of themselves, stressing that the party should not participate in the 2027 elections due to the current hardship in the country.

Amaechi said, \"Nigerians should vote for merit, not vote for those who say, 'I'm from this place' or 'it is our turn. \' It is the 'Emilokan' mentality that brought us here. It is our turn that brought us here. Now Nigerians are suffering.

\" The former Rivers State governor lamented that Nigeria's economy had been adversely hit by the bad policies of Tinubu's government. \"There is no market for Christians, nor is there a market for Muslims, nor a market for northerners or southerners. The market has only one purpose, the naira. Nigerians are suffering.

\"The current president has put us in this suffering. I don't know why he wants to run again. I don't even know why the APC wants to participate.

'They should be ashamed and allow other Nigerians to participate and change the country,\" Amaechi added





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