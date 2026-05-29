Rotimi Amaechi Clears Air on ADC Status, Dismissing VP Rumours

Former Minister of Transportation, Chief Rotimi Amaechi, has clarified his status within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) following his defeat at the party’s presidential primary election. He dismissed running rumours that he has been offered a vice-presidential slot on the ticket, stating that no one has asked him to be VP.

Former Minister of Transportation, Chief Rotimi Amaechi , has cleared the air regarding his status within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) following his defeat at the party’s recently concluded presidential primary election.

Amaechi’s clarification came in a video snippet of an exclusive interview on WithChude, a popular podcast hosted by media personality Chude Jideonwo. Addressing the speculations surrounding his political future and rumours of internal party roles, the former Rivers State governor firmly stated that he remains fully committed to the opposition party. He also dismissed running rumours that he has been offered a vice-presidential slot on the ticket.

"I am still a member of ADC," Amaechi declared in the clip, while also adding, "No one has asked me to be VP. " Despite maintaining his party membership, the former minister stood his ground regarding his initial criticisms of the election that produced former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s 2027 presidential flag bearer. The clip’s release follows a reconciliation move on Thursday afternoon, where Atiku visited Amaechi at his Abuja residence.

Atiku was accompanied on the visit by former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, former ADC National Chairman Ralph Nwosu, and other party chieftains





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African Democratic Congress Rotimi Amaechi Atiku Abubakar Vice-Presidential Slot Internal Party Roles Political Future Reconciliation Move Abuja Residence Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal Former ADC National Chairman Ralph Nwosu

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