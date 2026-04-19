Rosenior Explains Captaincy Choice, Expresses Concern Over Estevao's Injury

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior addresses the decision to not make Enzo Fernandez the permanent captain during Reece James' injury absence, highlighting the team's existing leadership structure. He also shares his disappointment and sympathy for young star Willian Estevao, who suffered a potentially serious hamstring injury during the loss to Manchester United.

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has provided clarity on the club's captaincy decision, explaining the rationale behind not officially designating Enzo Fernandez as captain during Reece James ' prolonged absence due to injury. The recent 1-0 Premier League defeat against Manchester United saw the Argentine international wear the captain's armband, a role he temporarily assumed.

Reece James, a key figure for the Blues, has been plagued by a significant hamstring injury sustained in March 2026, which has severely limited his availability throughout the current season. In James' stead, Fernandez, who was just returning from a two-match suspension stemming from a controversial interview, was entrusted with leadership responsibilities on the field. Rosenior emphasized that the team operates with a well-established leadership group, a system he believes is effective. He stated, 'The decision is that we have a leadership group. I believe that wearing the armband is a privilege for this club.' He went on to praise Fernandez's performance in the match, irrespective of the captaincy title, noting, 'Enzo performed like a captain today. I thought he was outstanding; he exerted himself fully, gave his all, played offensively, and was unfortunate not to score on a few occasions.' The manager expressed his satisfaction with Fernandez's dedication and commitment, especially given the circumstances. 'I think that reflects his commitment to the team throughout this period. I am extremely pleased with his performance and with him, even though we did not achieve the result we felt we deserved or needed tonight.' This statement underscores the club's focus on collective responsibility and the contributions of individual players, even in the absence of a formally appointed captain. The match against Manchester United also brought worrying news regarding young sensation Willian Estevao. Rosenior revealed that the promising Brazilian forward was visibly distressed, even in tears at halftime, after sustaining a suspected hamstring injury. Estevao experienced discomfort during the first half of the encounter at Stamford Bridge and required immediate attention from the club's medical staff before being replaced by Alejandro Garnacho. This setback is particularly disheartening for the 18-year-old, who has already missed six matches this season due to a previous hamstring issue. The recurrence of this injury raises concerns about another extended spell on the sidelines for the highly-rated youngster. 'He was heartbroken; he was crying at halftime,' Rosenior shared candidly in his post-match assessment. 'I feel really sorry for him; it appears to be a hamstring issue. It happened at a moment when he was breaking through on goal and pulled his hamstring then.' The manager's sympathy and the description of the incident highlight the potentially severe nature of the injury and the emotional toll it has taken on the player. The club will undoubtedly be awaiting further updates on Estevao's condition with considerable concern, as his development and contribution are seen as vital for Chelsea's future prospects





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Chelsea FC Liam Rosenior Enzo Fernandez Reece James Willian Estevao Premier League Captaincy Injury Manchester United

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