Wayne Rooney Named Pundit of the Year at 2026 Broadcast Sport Awards

Wayne Rooney won Pundit of the Year at the 2026 Broadcast Sport Awards, recognizing his work as a football analyst after a successful playing career and a challenging managerial spell.

Wayne Rooney was named Pundit of the Year at the 2026 Broadcast Sport Awards on Thursday night in London. The ceremony was attended by around 650 people from the sports broadcasting industry.

The former England striker, now 41, received the award for his work as a television football analyst, following a standout performance during the 2026 World Cup. Rooney is a regular on Stick To United on Disney+ and the BBC's Match of the Day. During the World Cup, Rooney became known for his straightforward analysis and humorous contributions. One of his most memorable moments came when he criticised the tournament's final half-time show, which featured Madonna, BTS, Shakira and Justin Bieber.

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He described the 27-minute performance live on BBC Television on Friday, saying: I like a lot of them artists, but I thought it was crap. His blunt assessment surprised some viewers, including fellow pundit Joe Hart, but his honest approach helped establish his presence on the broadcasting team. Rooney's transition to punditry followed a distinguished playing career and a challenging spell in management.

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Wayne Rooney Playing Career

As a player, he won five Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League, the FA Cup and three League Cups. He worked under prominent managers including Sir Alex Ferguson and David Moyes.

However, his managerial career did not reach the same heights. His win ratio across his time as manager at Derby County, D.C. United, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle was just 25 percent. His full-time punditry debut on BBC's Match of the Day in August 2025 attracted mixed reactions, with some viewers questioning his television presentation skills.

But Guardian journalist Paul MacInnes praised his performance, describing him as articulate and tactically insightful. Speaking after receiving the award, Rooney admitted that transitioning from professional football into television broadcasting had been more challenging than he initially expected. He said: I didn't realise how tough it was going to be when I first started doing it. I've always been my own biggest critic.

Rooney Television Broadcasting Journey

And even now I need to improve, I need to be better. It's a lot of hard work. He added that he remained determined to improve his broadcasting skills despite the recognition. I do look at the other pundits who have been there a long time.

I see how they do it. I enjoy it, it keeps me involved in football, he said. Rooney also sought advice from experienced television executives and former players-turned-pundits, including Alan Shearer, Danny Murphy, Joe Hart and Micah Richards. On criticism from viewers, Rooney acknowledged that he sometimes saw negative comments but said they motivated him.

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It drives me to be better. I always feel when I do something I want to do better and be the best I can, he said. His long-serving agent, Paul Stretford, said Rooney's achievement should not come as a surprise. It is no surprise to me that Wayne has continued to put his doubters in their place with his football intelligence and straightforward manner, Stretford said.

Industry Praise for Rooney

He added that Rooney had consistently demonstrated his determination to reach the highest levels throughout his playing career. Philip Bernie, head of BBC Sport Events, praised Rooney's commitment to developing as a broadcaster. BBC Sport Director Alex Kay-Jelski described Rooney as intelligent, humorous and approachable, noting that he had made significant progress in a relatively short period.

Like anyone who cares about their job, Wayne had to work hard - to learn skills around analysis and delivery - and he's improved so much in a short time, Kay-Jelski said. He also praised the chemistry between Rooney, Hart and Richards during their World Cup coverage, describing the trio as equal partners who worked effectively together.

Their on-screen relationship attracted further attention when Rooney fulfilled a promise to undertake a rowing challenge after making an incorrect prediction about a match involving Norway and Brazil. After Norway defeated Brazil, Rooney agreed to adapt his challenge to the United States, where he eventually took to the Hudson River in New York with Hart and Richards.

Also at the awards, Gabby Logan was named Sports Presenter of the Year, and Sir Chris Hoy's documentary won Sports Documentary of the Year. Rooney's recognition at the Broadcast Sport Awards marks another milestone in his transition from professional football to television broadcasting.