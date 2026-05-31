Ronaldo tops Forbes list for a sixth time, matching Jordan's record of most years as highest‑paid athlete

Forbes names Cristiano Ronaldo the world's highest‑paid athlete for the sixth time, tying Michael Jordan's record for most years at the top and highlighting his $2026 earnings as the largest ever recorded for an active sportsperson.

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again cemented his position at the very top of the global sports earnings hierarchy, being named the world's highest‑paid athlete for a sixth time by Forbes.

The 41‑year‑old Portuguese superstar's latest tally not only extends his own record but also places him among the most consistently dominant earners in professional sport history. Only Michael Jordan, who topped the list six times, and Tiger Woods, who achieved the distinction eleven times, have enjoyed longer reigns at number one.

Ronaldo's 2026 earnings, which tie the 2015 haul of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. for the largest amount ever recorded for a currently active athlete by Forbes, underscore the remarkable staying power of his brand. The figure represents total earnings from both on‑field performance and off‑field commercial ventures, unadjusted for inflation, and highlights how a combination of salary, endorsement deals, and personal business interests can sustain a lucrative career well into a player's forties.

Forbes highlighted that Ronaldo's achievement is particularly notable given the shifting dynamics of the global sports economy. Younger stars are increasingly capturing large shares of sponsorship and media revenue, yet veteran athletes continue to dominate the top of the earnings ladder. Alongside Ronaldo, the list features other seasoned high‑earners such as LeBron James and Lewis Hamilton, all of whom are also 41, illustrating that age is no longer a barrier to financial success in sport.

At the same time, more than half of the top 50 athletes are under 30, signaling a generational influx of talent that is reshaping the market. Despite this influx, Ronaldo's brand remains a global powerhouse, driven by a combination of his on‑field achievements, a massive social media following, and a suite of lucrative endorsement contracts with major multinational corporations.

The Forbes report provides a snapshot of the ten highest‑paid athletes for 2026, showing Ronaldo at the summit with an estimated total earnings that surpass all competitors across a variety of disciplines, including boxing, basketball, baseball, golf and Formula 1. While the exact figures for the other nine athletes are not detailed here, the ranking underscores the diversity of sports that now command substantial financial rewards and the growing importance of off‑field revenue streams.

Ronaldo's continued dominance reflects not only his personal prowess but also the sophisticated commercialization of modern sport, where personal branding, media rights, and global marketability can generate income that rivals, and often exceeds, the traditional salary components. As the sports landscape continues to evolve, Ronaldo's example illustrates how athletes can leverage a blend of performance excellence and strategic commercial partnerships to maintain financial preeminence for years beyond the typical peak of an athletic career





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cristiano Ronaldo Forbes Earnings List Global Sports Economy High‑Paid Athletes Sports Endorsements

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Every Naira must serve Rivers people'- Fubara on 3 years in officeRivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has restated that his administration remains committed to the “Rivers First” principle, describing it as the

Read more »

Madrid tops Forbes list as world’s most valuable football clubReal Madrid have been named the most valuable football club in the world according to Forbes’ latest annual rankings on Friday. The Spanish giants are

Read more »

Man Reunited with Brother After 18 Years in Prison; Parents Died from GriefAfter 18 years, a man finds his brother who went missing at age 14, only to discover he had been incarcerated in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre. The brother, now mentally unstable, was released through legal intervention.

Read more »

From Ronaldo to Havertz: Players who scored in multiple Champions League finalsScoring in a UEFA Champions League final is the moment every footballer dreams about. It is the biggest stage in club football, where one touch, one

Read more »