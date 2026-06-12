Ronaldo radiates confidence ahead of Portugal's World Cup launch in Florida

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shares optimism as the team heads to their Florida base, outlining preparation, group‑stage goals and his role in a record sixth World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed a strong sense of optimism on Friday as he prepared to depart Lisbon with the Portuguese national team for their World Cup training base in Palm Beach, Florida.

The 41‑year‑old captain highlighted the intensity of the recent preparation period, noting that the squad had worked hard and endured a taxing schedule, yet emerged physically ready for the tournament. He praised the current generation of Portuguese players, describing them as a talented cohort capable of delivering great joy to their nation's supporters.

Ronaldo emphasized the importance of a solid start, aiming to secure a victory in the opening match, maintain momentum through the second and third group games, and ultimately finish top of Group K before focusing on each knockout round one match at a time. Portugal's World Cup campaign kicks off on June 17 in Houston, where they will face the Democratic Republic of Congo in their first group fixture.

The schedule continues with clashes against Uzbekistan and Colombia, completing the trio of encounters that will decide the group's standings. Despite entering his sixth World Cup - a record for any player - some observers have voiced concerns that Ronaldo's presence might limit the tactical flexibility of coach Roberto Martínez's well‑balanced side.

Nevertheless, the veteran striker remains confident in his physical condition and believes his experience will serve as an additional asset rather than a hindrance. In the run‑up to the tournament, Portugal completed two friendly matches, defeating Chile and Nigeria each by a 2‑1 margin. Although Ronaldo did not find the net in either game, the team displayed cohesive play and defensive solidity, reinforcing the belief that the squad can compete effectively on the world stage.

The forward's focus now shifts to integrating with his teammates, contributing leadership, and ensuring that Portugal approaches each match with the right mindset. As the team settles into its Florida base, the collective aim is to translate the hard work of the preparation period into tangible results, targeting a group‑top finish and a deep run in the competition





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