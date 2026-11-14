Ronaldinho, 46, to start for Ravenna against Forli in Serie C derby

Ronaldinho will make his first competitive appearance in over a decade when he starts for Italian third-tier side Ravenna against local rivals Forli on Sunday. The 46-year-old is also hoping to score his 300th professional career goal.

Ronaldinho is set to return to competitive football at the age of 46 when Italian third-tier side Ravenna face local rivals Forli on Sunday. The former Barcelona and AC Milan forward is expected to make his first competitive appearance in more than 10 years after his last outing for Fluminense in 2015.

Ravenna coach Andrea Mandorlini confirmed that Ronaldinho would start the Serie C encounter, although the length of his involvement would be decided during the match. He will play from the start, there is no doubt, Mandorlini said, according to Reuters.

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Ronaldinho to Start Match as Coach Decides Minutes

Then together we will decide how long he plays. He is one of the greatest players of the modern era. And we have to get a result. We always play with three forwards.

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He will be one of the three, he added. The 2005 Ballon d Or winner will be hoping to score his 300th career goal, over a decade after he netted his 299th. The Brazilian great says it will be truly beautiful to make his return to the pitch on Sunday, 11 years after retirement. Returning to the pitch after so much time is truly beautiful.

I am here to experience a special moment in my life, added Ronaldinho. Now I am 46, and I have experienced everything there is to experience in football. This is a completely different kind of opportunity. I want to be part of the dream held by my friends who work for Ravenna.

Ronaldinho Acquires Stake in Ravenna Club

Ronaldinho also told Sky Sports on Friday that he wanted to have a great day. I want to have a great day. I am happy to be here for the start of this wonderful story, he said. He joined Ravenna in June and also acquired a stake in the club.

He returned to Italy on Friday and was due to have just one training session with his teammates before the derby. Ravenna president Ignazio Cipriani has said his goal is to take the club to Serie A for the first time in their history. The team s Stadio Bruno Benelli, which usually holds 5,000 fans, is sold out, with a 1,800-capacity temporary stand, dubbed R10, also erected for the occasion.

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Ravenna President Hopes Kickstart Serie A Dream

Ravenna, who have not even played in Serie B since 2008, are second in their group in Serie C, six points behind leaders Spezia. The move to Ravenna is widely regarded as a marketing stunt, but one Cipriani hopes can help kickstart his Serie A dream. The 2002 World Cup winner enjoyed a successful career with Barcelona, AC Milan and Brazil, winning the 2005 Ballon d Or.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has even spent time in a Paraguayan prison since, after attempting to enter the country on a false passport, but did star in a prison futsal match.