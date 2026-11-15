Ronaldinho Returns for Ravenna in 2-0 Serie C Win Over Forli

Ronaldinho ended his eleven-year retirement by playing the first half of Ravenna FC's 2-0 Serie C victory over Forli on November 15, 2026, helping set up the opening goal.

Ronaldinho made a winning return to professional football on Sunday, November 15, 2026, playing the first half for Ravenna in a 2-0 Serie C victory over local rivals Forli at the Stadio Bruno Benelli in Ravenna, Italy.

The 46-year-old Brazilian great had not played a competitive match since featuring for Fluminense in 2015, ending an eleven-year retirement. He wore the number 10 jersey in an all-white kit with golden inscriptions. The match was the first competitive appearance of his comeback, and it fulfilled a player-investor contract signed with Ravenna during the summer. The club is owned by Italian-American businessman Ignazio Cipriani, who has controlled Ravenna since 2024.

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Ravenna Bid for Serie B Promotion

Ravenna are bidding for promotion to Serie B, a division they have not played in since 2008. They entered the weekend second in their regional group in Serie C, six points behind leaders Spezia. One team from each of the three groups is promoted directly to Serie B, with the final spot decided by a play-off. The win over Forli therefore carried real weight in the club's promotion push.

Ronaldinho entered the field to great fanfare. The 5,000-capacity Benelli had a temporary stand with 1,800 places, dubbed R10, added for the occasion. Flares and smoke bombs were let off in the stands while Andrea Bocelli's Con Te Partiro played over the stadium's speakers. Greying and rounder in the face than during his prime, Ronaldinho put in a low-key performance.

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Known for dynamic dribbling and often outrageous ball control in his heyday, he largely strolled around the pitch and laid off simple passes to teammates. He only played the first half but was involved in the move that ended with Giulio Donati smashing Ravenna ahead in the 36th minute. He provided the pre-assist for the opening goal, energizing the home crowd and setting the tone.

Ronaldinho Vision Remains Sharp

Ronaldinho created two distinct chances for his teammates during the ninety-minute contest, demonstrating that his vision and passing accuracy remain sharp despite the long hiatus. He also fought for possession with Forli's Luigi Palomba. His ability to control the tempo was evident as he linked up with midfielders and forwards. The Donati goal proved decisive, and Ravenna's defensive solidity prevented any late comeback from Forli.

The 2-0 scoreline reflected dominance established in the first half, largely driven by Ronaldinho's creative spark. He played forty-five minutes before leaving the pitch at halftime, conserving energy while maximizing his impact. The match served as a controlled environment to test his physical condition and tactical relevance in modern football. The limited minutes indicated a cautious approach by both the player and the coaching staff to manage his fitness levels.

After the match Ronaldinho addressed the media about his future with Ravenna, leaving the door open for additional appearances. He said he does not know if this was his final game. He emphasized his willingness to return if the club president continues to request his presence, adding that playing remains a pleasure and confirming he is available whenever needed. Only he knows whether he will play for Ravenna again.

President Cipriani Facilitates Return

He had taken part in only a single training session with his teammates before this one-off appearance and arrived in Italy just a few days before Sunday's match, suggesting he has not committed for the long haul. The club president's role in facilitating the return was central, having signed the player-investor deal months prior. Ronaldinho's comments underscored a professional relationship built on respect and mutual benefit.

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His availability for future matches depends on the club's operational needs and his own physical readiness to perform at a professional level again. The arrangement suggests a deeper commitment than a one-off exhibition. Ronaldinho's arrival has given Ravenna a previously unimaginable profile. Cipriani would no doubt have been delighted by the pack of reporters and photographers that descended on the Benelli.

The return holds significant weight for Italian lower-league football and Ronaldinho's personal legacy. He is a FIFA World Cup winner with Brazil, a UEFA Champions League winner with Barcelona and the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner. He is currently on track to score his 300th career goal, having already accumulated 299 goals throughout his career. Every appearance from this point forward contributes to that numerical milestone.

Ravenna Showcase Elite Talent Appeal

His last professional appearance before this comeback came in September 2015 for Fluminense. The return bridged the gap between his prime years and his current status as a football legend. His presence at the Benelli attracted substantial media coverage and fan interest. For Ravenna FC, the victory over Forli was not just about three points but also about showcasing the club's ability to attract elite talent.

The match demonstrated that even in a professional setting, the charisma and skill of a veteran can shift momentum and inspire teammates such as Giulio Donati and Luigi Palomba. As the match concluded, the focus shifted to how Ravenna might utilize his unique skill set in upcoming fixtures, potentially altering their strategic approach for the remainder of the Serie C season.