Ronald Koeman on Marcus Rashford's permanent signing: 'Barcelona will deeply regret it'

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has spoken about the club's decision regarding Marcus Rashford's loan deal, stating that it would be a 'great regret' if they did not take up the option to sign the English forward permanently. Barcelona have the option to sign Rashford for €30 million, but have not disclosed their stance on the contract extension.

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has expressed his opinion on whether Marcus Rashford 's loan agreement should be made permanent this summer by the club. The English player, currently on loan from Manchester United , set the stage for the Catalans' El Clasico victory on Sunday by scoring a free-kick in the ninth minute.

The Blaugrana have the option to permanently sign Rashford for €30 million. However, the LaLiga champions have not yet disclosed their position regarding the extension of his contract with the club. Following Rashford's remarkable performance against Real Madrid, Koeman clarified his viewpoint on the matter. The Dutch coach emphasized that Barcelona would "deeply regret" if they chose not to secure Rashford on a permanent basis





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Ronald Koeman Marcus Rashford El Clasico Barcelona Manchester United Loan Agreement Permanent Signing €30 Million Rashford's Performance Barcelona Should Sign Rashford Permanently Threat To Teams Overwhelming Real Madrid Barcelona Management Hesitance

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