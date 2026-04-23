Roby Ekpo to Petition US Government Over Alleged Marriage Fraud by Ex-Wife

Nigerian media personality Roby Ekpo is seeking legal recourse in the United States against his former wife, Mayowa Lambe, alleging marriage fraud following her recent marriage to another man while still legally married to Ekpo. A cease-and-desist notice and counter-claims have been exchanged between the parties, escalating the dispute.

Nigerian media personality Roby Ekpo has announced his intention to formally petition the United States government regarding allegations of marriage fraud against his former wife, Mayowa Lambe .

This legal action follows Mayowa’s recent marriage to another man in the United States while still legally married to Ekpo, a situation he views as a deliberate and fraudulent act. Ekpo publicly expressed his astonishment at the news of Mayowa’s new marriage, detailing the significant support he provided to her, including financial assistance for travel.

He maintains that their marital union remains legally valid and highlighted his provision of a flight ticket for Mayowa’s recent trip to Nigeria as evidence of ongoing interaction and, in his view, a continuing marital connection. In response to Ekpo’s public statements, Mayowa, acting through her legal counsel, swiftly issued a cease-and-desist notice. This notice demands that Ekpo retract his statements, issue a public apology, and pay N100 million in damages for alleged defamation.

Mayowa’s legal team asserts that the marital relationship between the two parties mutually concluded in May 2025, implying a prior agreement or understanding regarding the termination of the marriage. However, Ekpo’s legal representatives at Tap Legal Services have vehemently contested Mayowa’s demands, characterizing the N100 million claim as exorbitant, unsubstantiated, and premature. They argue that Ekpo’s statements were based on his personal experiences and were not made with malicious intent, as alleged by Mayowa.

Ekpo is prepared to vigorously defend himself in court and has indicated his willingness to present all available evidence to support his claims. Furthermore, he has threatened to submit a comprehensive petition, including all supporting documentation, to the relevant US authorities, specifically mentioning the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). This petition will detail his allegations of marriage fraud and seek appropriate action from the US government.

The core of the dispute revolves around the validity of their marriage and the legality of Mayowa entering into a new marital union while purportedly still married to Ekpo. The situation raises complex legal questions regarding international marriage laws and the potential consequences of alleged fraudulent activity related to immigration and marital status.

Ekpo’s legal team has further responded to Mayowa’s cease-and-desist notice by pointing out what they perceive as an implicit admission of some of Ekpo’s claims within her own legal correspondence. They assert that Ekpo reserves the right to utilize this admission as evidence in his petition to US authorities.

The legal representatives have also stated that Ekpo is prepared to pursue declaratory and injunctive relief from the courts, seeking a formal legal determination of his rights and interests in the matter. This suggests a desire to obtain a court order clarifying the status of their marriage and potentially preventing Mayowa from benefiting from any immigration advantages derived from her marriage to Ekpo.

The escalating legal battle highlights the potential for significant repercussions for both parties, including potential immigration consequences for Mayowa and reputational damage for both individuals. The case is likely to attract considerable public attention given Ekpo’s profile as a media personality and the serious allegations of marriage fraud involved. The involvement of US immigration authorities adds another layer of complexity, as the outcome could have implications for Mayowa’s legal status in the United States.

The situation underscores the importance of properly dissolving a marriage before entering into a new one, particularly when international implications are involved. The legal teams are now poised for a protracted legal fight, with both sides appearing determined to defend their positions and protect their interests





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Roby Ekpo Mayowa Lambe Marriage Fraud US Government Cease And Desist Legal Petition Immigration Divorce

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