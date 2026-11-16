Robert Pattinson Named New James Bond, Succeeding Daniel Craig as 007

Amazon MGM Studios announced Robert Pattinson as the seventh official James Bond on Monday, November 16, 2026, with Denis Villeneuve directing and Steven Knight writing the screenplay.

British actor Robert Pattinson has been named the next James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig in the long-running film franchise. Amazon MGM Studios announced the casting on Monday, November 16, 2026, ending years of speculation about who would take over the role of the famous fictional British secret agent.

Pattinson, 40, will be the seventh actor to portray James Bond in the official film series, which began in 1962 with Sean Connery in Dr. No. His appointment marks a new chapter for the franchise, with acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve set to direct the next instalment and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight to write the screenplay. The announcement was made through the franchise official website and social media platforms, alongside a first-look image of Pattinson dressed in a tuxedo and holding a gun.

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The studio said the actor would take on the iconic role, ushering in a new era for one of cinema most celebrated characters. Reacting to his appointment, Pattinson described the opportunity as the honour of a lifetime. He said James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.

Pattinson Career Background Early Life

He added that he is deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in him, calling the role a dream come true and an understatement, and saying he could not be more excited about the partnership and the work ahead with the team. Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson was born on May 13, 1986, in London, England. The British actor grew up in Barnes, southwest London.

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Before becoming a Hollywood star, he developed an interest in acting and participated in amateur theatre productions. Pattinson started acting professionally in the early 2000s, appearing in television productions and films. One of his early screen appearances was in the 2004 historical drama Vanity Fair, although his scenes were eventually removed from the final version. His breakthrough came the following year when he appeared in a major Hollywood production.

Pattinson gained international attention in 2005 when he played Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the fourth film in the Harry Potter franchise. His character was a Hogwarts student who represented the school in the Triwizard Tournament. Although it was a supporting role, the performance helped introduce him to a wider international audience. Pattinson achieved worldwide fame after portraying Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, a series of romantic fantasy films based on Stephenie Meyer novels.

The first film was released in 2008, with Pattinson starring alongside Kristen Stewart. He reprised the role in four subsequent films, making him one of the most recognisable young actors of his generation. After Twilight success, Pattinson deliberately explored different types of characters to establish himself as a versatile actor. He appeared in films such as Remember Me (2010), Cosmopolis (2012), The Rover (2014) and The Lost City of Z (2016).

Pattinson Critical Acclaim Independent Films

These projects allowed him to demonstrate his ability to handle more complex and challenging roles outside major film franchises. Pattinson received considerable critical recognition for his performances in independent films, particularly Good Time (2017) and The Lighthouse (2019). In Good Time, he portrayed a bank robber desperately trying to rescue his brother from police custody. In The Lighthouse, he starred alongside Willem Dafoe in a psychological horror film about two lighthouse keepers struggling with isolation and deteriorating mental health.

He also appeared in Christopher Nolan Tenet (2020). Pattinson took on another famous fictional character when he was cast as Bruce Wayne, also known as Batman, in Matt Reeves 2022 superhero film The Batman. The film presented a younger, darker take on the billionaire crime-fighter as he investigated corruption and a series of murders in Gotham City. His performance received positive reviews, and he is expected to reprise the role in The Batman: Part II.

Pattinson has remained active in the film industry, appearing in several high-profile productions. His 2026 film credits include The Drama, alongside Zendaya, Christopher Nolan The Odyssey and Primetime. He is also expected to appear in Dune: Part Three, directed by Denis Villeneuve, scheduled for release in December 2026, and The Batman: Part II. Alongside the casting announcement, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve would direct the next Bond film.

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Denis Villeneuve Directing Next Bond Film

Villeneuve, known for directing the Dune films, Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, welcomed Pattinson to the franchise, describing him as an actor who would bring a fresh interpretation to the character. Villeneuve said he wanted to express his deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. He said they were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007.

He said he is overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond, adding that Pattinson has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a completely new spirit, and that he cannot wait to begin. Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the currently untitled film, while Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer. The project, popularly referred to as Bond 26, will be the first instalment of the official film series under Amazon MGM Studios creative control.

The development follows Amazon 2022 acquisition of MGM, which held distribution rights to the Bond film catalogue. In March 2025, Amazon MGM Studios reached a deal with longtime franchise stewards Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, giving the studio creative control of the James Bond intellectual property. The Broccoli family had overseen the franchise since the release of Dr No in 1962, which introduced Connery as the secret agent.

The film, the 26th official instalment in the franchise, does not yet have an announced title or release date. Although filming is expected to begin in 2027, the studio has not yet announced an official title or release date. The franchise follows the missions of James Bond, code-named 007, a fictional British MI6 secret agent with a licence to kill. One instalment, Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), starring Pierce Brosnan, centres on a powerful media mogul.

Daniel Craig final appearance as Bond was in No Time to Die (2021), after starring in five films over 15 years, beginning with Casino Royale in 2006. Pattinson will now take over from Craig, whose five-film tenure as Bond ended with No Time to Die in 2021. The next instalment will be the franchise 26th official film, and it has remained a fixture of international cinema for more than six decades.