RMRDC boss defends subsidy removal, backing Tinubu's second term. He argues Nigerians must look beyond hardship to see long-term gains in governance.

The Director-General of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council ( RMRDC), Prof. Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso, has publicly endorsed President Bola Tinubu, characterizing him as a pan-Nigerian leader whose courage in implementing difficult economic reforms makes him deserving of a second term in office.

RMRDC Chief Defends Subsidy Removal

Prof. Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso stated that the President has demonstrated the political will to take decisions that previous administrations had consistently avoided, particularly regarding the controversial removal of the petrol subsidy. He argued that although these structural reforms have imposed considerable economic hardship on the general populace, the nation requires policy continuity to consolidate these changes and allow their intended long-term benefits to materialize fully.

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Leadership Qualities Over Partisan Loyalty

Speaking to journalists during an interview in Abuja, the RMRDC boss clarified that his support for Tinubu is informed by a professional assessment of the President's leadership qualities and unwavering commitment to national development rather than narrow partisan considerations. He emphasized that Tinubu is pan-Nigerian and possesses the rare courage to act in the national interest, qualities he believes distinguish the current executive from his predecessors.

Prof. Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso insisted that the President must be granted another four-year term to continue consolidating these complex economic reforms, arguing that interrupting this momentum would undo years of theoretical advocacy for such changes. He recalled that he had advocated for the removal of the petrol subsidy for decades, viewing the policy as a major source of systemic corruption, economic distortions, and significant financial waste for the country.

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Revenue Gains and Fiscal Responsibility

The RMRDC chief maintained that it would be logically contradictory for individuals who had consistently canvassed for subsidy removal as a necessary economic measure to now condemn President Tinubu for eventually implementing the decision. He argued that the removal of the subsidy must be assessed against the broader economic transformation it was designed to achieve, rather than being judged solely through the lens of the immediate financial difficulties currently experienced by households.

Prof. Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso likened the situation to a father who denies his children certain immediate luxuries to secure a better future for the family unit. He explained that while the children might initially interpret such restrictive decisions as acts of wickedness, they would eventually appreciate the sacrifices once the long-term benefits become evident to all stakeholders involved.

Economic Impact and Future Outlook

While acknowledging that the removal of the subsidy has increased transportation costs and contributed to the rising cost of living, Prof. Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso argued that the policy has simultaneously strengthened the revenue base of the three tiers of government. He noted that the additional resources now available to state and local governments have significantly improved their capacity to meet financial obligations, particularly in ensuring the regular payment of workers' salaries.

The RMRDC director recalled that some state governments previously struggled to pay salaries for several months due to fiscal constraints, but argued that increased allocations following the subsidy reform have helped improve their financial positions. He posed the rhetorical question of how these immediate steps toward fiscal stability should be interpreted, highlighting the tangible improvement in subnational governance capabilities.

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He identified the primary challenge facing the administration as a communication gap, stating that Nigerians are not being adequately informed about the direct relationship between the removal of subsidies, increased government revenue, and the enhanced capacity of public institutions to meet their obligations.

Prof. Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso concluded that both the government and its supporters have a critical responsibility to explain the benefits of these reforms in practical, relatable terms to citizens who are currently bearing the immediate costs of economic adjustment, ensuring that public understanding aligns with long-term strategic goals.