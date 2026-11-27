RMRDC Director-General urges Peter Obi to support President Tinubu's re-election, citing economic reforms and the need for national stability to consolidate subsidy removal gains.

The Director-General of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council, Prof. Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso, has publicly endorsed President Bola Tinubu, urging Nigerians to support his re-election in 2027 to ensure the consolidation of ongoing economic reforms. During an interview with journalists in Abuja on Friday, Ike-Muonso defended the administration's controversial decision to remove the petrol subsidy, describing it as a necessary step to correct long-standing economic distortions. He emphasized that the policy, though painful in the short term, has significantly improved government revenue and fiscal capacity across all tiers of government.

Defending Fuel Subsidy Removal

Ike-Muonso argued that successive administrations had avoided addressing the petrol subsidy despite its severe economic distortions, corruption risks, and the immense financial burden it placed on the federal government. He stated that the removal of the subsidy has led to increased revenue accruing to the federal, state, and local governments, thereby improving their capacity to meet financial obligations. This includes the timely payment of workers' salaries, which had previously been hindered by fiscal constraints. The RMRDC chief acknowledged that the policy had increased transportation costs and imposed hardships on Nigerians but insisted that the benefits of improved government revenue needed to be communicated more effectively to the public.

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Appeal to Peter Obi for Unity

In a significant political appeal, the RMRDC boss urged the Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to shelve his presidential ambitions and support Tinubu's re-election. Ike-Muonso argued that the South should be allowed to complete its eight-year tenure before power returns to the North, emphasizing that more than anything else, Obi should consider the larger interests of national unity and political stability. He acknowledged Obi's contributions to discussions on public expenditure, accountability, and economic management but stated that political leadership also required knowing when to contest and when to collaborate. The RMRDC chief described Tinubu as a pan-Nigerian leader who had demonstrated the courage to take difficult economic decisions, positioning his support for the president as rooted in these qualities.

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2027 Election Strategy and Alliances

Addressing political alignments ahead of the 2027 elections, Ike-Muonso welcomed support from different political groups for Tinubu's re-election, including those associated with the Rainbow Coalition linked to Minister Nyesom Wike. He stated that any individual or group convinced about the President's policies should be free to support their continuation, irrespective of their political affiliations. However, he reaffirmed his membership in the All Progressives Congress, stating that his support extended to all the party's candidates across the board. He expressed confidence that the President will secure a second term, noting that the progress made in the last three and a half years since the removal of the fuel subsidy was visible to everyone. He warned against pursuing immediate presidential ambitions that could disrupt the continuity of these reforms.

Resource-Based Industrialization Vision

Beyond immediate political matters, Ike-Muonso identified resource-based industrialization as a key opportunity for Tinubu to establish a lasting economic legacy. He urged the Federal Government to move Nigeria away from exporting raw materials and importing finished products, advocating for legislation to compel local processing and value addition. Using oranges as an example, he suggested that agricultural produce should be processed into juice and other finished products to create jobs, attract investment, and conserve foreign exchange. He highlighted initiatives to strengthen technical education, including partnerships with polytechnics and Chinese research institutions, as well as the establishment of a Raw Materials Training School to equip Nigerians with practical industrial skills. He concluded that local manufacturing, technology transfer, and effective communication of government policies were essential to building a productive economy and reducing dependence on imports, urging citizens to look beyond immediate economic difficulties.