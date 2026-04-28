RMAFC Clarifies Status of Disputed Oil Wells Report, Reassures Niger Delta States

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has clarified that the Inter-agency Technical Committee (IATC) report on disputed oil wells in the Niger Delta has not been discarded, following a retracted statement by a commissioner. The commission is currently reviewing the report to ensure fair revenue allocation to oil-producing states.

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission ( RMAFC ) has moved to clarify the status of a crucial report concerning disputed oil wells in the Niger Delta region, aiming to quell anxieties and restore confidence in the process of equitable revenue distribution.

The clarification stems from a now-deleted social media post by Imo Akpan, the federal commissioner representing Akwa Ibom State, which initially suggested the Inter-agency Technical Committee (IATC) report had been entirely discarded. This claim sparked immediate concern, particularly amongst states like Cross River, which are heavily reliant on a fair allocation of the 13% derivation revenue mandated by the constitution for oil-producing areas.

RMAFC officials have swiftly addressed the situation, stating that Mr. Akpan has clarified his position, asserting he did not intend to convey the report’s complete rejection. The commission is currently reviewing the IATC report and will publicly announce its official stance in the near future. The IATC was established specifically to meticulously verify the coordinates of both existing and newly drilled oil and gas wells throughout the Niger Delta.

This verification process is vital for accurately determining ownership of these resources and, consequently, ensuring that the constitutionally guaranteed 13% derivation revenue is distributed fairly among the oil-producing states. The scope of the dispute is extensive, encompassing wells across Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta, Imo, Edo, Ondo, and Rivers states. The potential impact of an inaccurate or unfairly distributed revenue stream is significant, affecting the economic development and stability of these regions.

The RMAFC Chairman, Mohammed Bello, recently stated that the commission received a draft of the IATC report on February 13th, 2026. Immediately upon receipt, the draft was forwarded to key agencies for thorough technical assessment. These agencies include the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, responsible for overseeing the petroleum industry; the National Boundary Commission, tasked with defining and maintaining state boundaries; and the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation, providing expertise in land surveying and mapping.

This collaborative approach underscores the complexity of the issue and the need for a multi-faceted review. The report is not simply being accepted at face value; it will undergo rigorous scrutiny by RMAFC’s internal committees specializing in crude oil and gas matters, as well as legal aspects. This internal review process is designed to identify any potential discrepancies, ambiguities, or legal challenges.

Following this internal assessment, the report will be presented for a full deliberation during a plenary session of the commission. The ultimate goal is to arrive at well-informed and legally sound recommendations. These recommendations will then be formally transmitted to President Bola Tinubu and the Attorney-General of the Federation for their consideration, adhering strictly to the provisions outlined in the Nigerian constitution.

The swift deletion of Mr. Akpan’s initial Facebook post, despite its widespread circulation, has understandably fueled speculation and raised questions about the circumstances surrounding its publication and the accuracy of the initial claim. This incident highlights the sensitivity of the issue and the importance of transparent communication from all parties involved.

The disputed oil wells represent a significant economic stake for the Niger Delta states, and the resolution of this dispute is crucial for fostering sustainable development and reducing tensions in the region. The 13% derivation revenue is intended to compensate oil-producing communities for the environmental impact of oil extraction and to support their socio-economic development. An equitable distribution of this revenue is therefore essential for addressing historical grievances and promoting peace and stability.

The RMAFC’s commitment to a thorough and transparent review process is a positive step towards achieving this goal. The involvement of multiple agencies and the planned consultations with the President and Attorney-General demonstrate a dedication to ensuring that the final recommendations are legally sound and politically acceptable. The commission’s proactive response to the misinformation circulating on social media also underscores its commitment to maintaining public trust and transparency.

The situation remains fluid, and the public awaits the RMAFC’s official position on the IATC report with keen interest. The outcome of this review will have far-reaching implications for the economic future of the Niger Delta region and the overall stability of Nigeria. The focus now is on ensuring that the process is completed efficiently and fairly, leading to a resolution that benefits all stakeholders and upholds the principles of justice and equity.

The RMAFC’s actions are being closely watched by state governments, oil companies, and civil society organizations, all of whom have a vested interest in a fair and transparent outcome





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