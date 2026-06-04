Rivers United Team Bus Involved in Accident, Players and Officials Sustain Minor Injuries

Rivers United FC has confirmed that several players and officials sustained minor injuries after the team bus was involved in an accident while traveling to Awka for a President Federation Cup match against Nasarawa United. The club assures that no fatalities occurred and all affected are receiving medical care.

Rivers United FC has confirmed that several of its players and officials sustained minor injuries after the team bus met with an accident on Thursday.

The incident occurred along the Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road on the outskirts of Port Harcourt shortly after the team departed from the club's camp. The squad was traveling to Awka, Anambra State, for the President Federation Cup Round of 16 fixture against Nasarawa United. According to the club's media officer, Charles Mayuku, the accident left some members of the delegation with minor injuries, but there were no fatalities or life-threatening conditions.

All affected individuals are currently receiving appropriate medical attention and are in stable condition. The club expressed gratitude that the situation was not more severe and reiterated its commitment to the safety and well-being of its players and staff. The club released an official statement through Mayuku, emphasizing that the safety, health, and well-being of players and officials remain the utmost priority.

The statement read: 'Rivers United FC appreciates the concern, prayers, and support from fans, partners, and the football community during this time.

' The club is closely monitoring the condition of those involved and continuing to provide necessary medical care. While the exact cause of the accident has not been disclosed, the team was en route to face Nasarawa United in a crucial cup tie. The President Federation Cup is one of Nigeria's most prestigious football competitions, and Rivers United had been preparing diligently for the match.

The accident is likely to affect the team's travel plans, and further updates regarding the fixture will be communicated in due course. In the aftermath of the incident, the football community has rallied around Rivers United. Fans have taken to social media to express their support and relief that the injuries were minor. Nasarawa United also sent a message of solidarity, wishing the affected players and officials a speedy recovery.

The Nigerian Football Federation is expected to provide guidance on whether the match will be rescheduled. Rivers United remains focused on recovery and will assess the condition of the squad before making a decision on travel. The club's medical team is working around the clock to ensure that everyone receives the best care. As the situation develops, the club promises to keep the public informed.

This incident serves as a reminder of the risks involved in traveling for sporting events, and the resilience of the Rivers United family has been evident in their swift response and positive outlook. The team hopes to return to action soon, with the full support of their community





channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rivers United Bus Accident President Federation Cup Nasarawa United Minor Injuries

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former APC Chieftain Criticises Rivers State Governorship Candidate EmergenceFormer presidential aide and prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babafemi Ojudu, has criticised recent political developments in Rivers State, describing the situation as a troubling sign for internal party democracy.

Read more »

BREAKING: Players, officials injured as Rivers United team bus crashes in P'HarcourtRivers United's team bus crashed in Port Harcourt en route to Awka, injuring players and officials. No fatalities reported in the accident.

Read more »

Rivers United Players Sustain Minor Injuries in AccidentRivers United players and officials sustained minor injuries in an accident while traveling to a football match in Anambra State.

Read more »

Rivers United's Cup Hopes Unscathed After Team Bus AccidentRivers United's pursuit of silverware was briefly interrupted when their team bus was involved in a road accident while traveling to Awka for their President Federation Cup Round of 16 match against Nasarawa United. Although some players and officials sustained minor injuries, there were no fatalities. The club's medical team is closely monitoring the affected individuals, who are in stable condition. Rivers United's management is assessing the situation and making arrangements for the team's travel plans and upcoming fixture. The club expressed gratitude for the support and prayers received from fans, partners, and the football community. This incident comes at a critical juncture in the season for Rivers United, who narrowly missed out on the league title to Rangers International. Despite the setback, Rivers United remains hopeful of ending the campaign with a trophy through the President Federation Cup. In their last outing, they defeated Rangers 3-2 in a Round of 32 encounter to book a place in the last 16. Rivers United will now hope for a swift recovery of the affected players as preparations continue for the Round of 16 showdown against Nasarawa United.

Read more »