Rivers United have unveiled a three-year front-of-shirt sponsorship worth $350,000 (about N490 million) with Goka Sports and Casino, with the club also in talks to extend the partnership to Rivers Hoopers basketball team.

Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt has secured a three-year front-of-shirt sponsorship deal worth $350,000, about N490 million, with Goka Sports and Casino. The partnership was officially unveiled in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday.

Green Rejects One Year Deal For Three Year Term

The club's Sole Administrator, Christopher Green, said Rivers United rejected Goka's initial proposal for a one-year agreement in favour of a longer commitment. He said the deal includes an upward renewal option after the first three years. Green said, "Goka wanted a one-year contract with an extension, but we said no. We'll go for three years first, with an upward renewal.

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So the deal is worth three hundred and fifty thousand US dollars, which is four hundred and ninety million naira in Nigerian currency.

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" He described the agreement as the biggest front-of-shirt sponsorship in the history of the Pride of Rivers and one of the most significant commercial deals in Nigerian football. He added that it would open the door to more sponsorship opportunities.

Green Seeks Further Sponsorship With Rivers Hoopers

"With this, we've opened the door for more sponsorship deals. In no time, we will get the one for the back shirt, one for the sleeve and the others," Green said. He also disclosed that talks were ongoing to extend Goka's involvement to Rivers Hoopers, the state's basketball team. According to him, "We have been talking to Goka and we have also sold Rivers Hoopers to them.

Soon they will come for the same front-shirt sponsorship.

" The move signals Rivers United's push to strengthen its commercial base as it competes for the Nigeria Premier Football League title. The Port Harcourt club finished second last season, narrowly missing the title by one point after collecting 67 points from 38 matches. Champions Rangers International finished with 68 points. Rivers United have maintained their competitive form this season and remain in the title race.

Odi Selected Rivers United After Careful Assessment

Speaking on behalf of Goka Sports and Casino, company representative Jide Odi described the agreement as a privilege and said reaching the unveiling stage was not easy. He said the company carefully assessed Nigerian clubs, considering their history, coefficients and standing in domestic football before choosing Rivers United.

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"We're here to stay, we're not going anywhere. Goka is here to expand the frontiers of private partnership with sports in Nigeria, and we're starting with Rivers United," Odi said. He explained that the club's ambitions aligned with Goka's vision of expanding private-sector investment in Nigerian sports. Odi also highlighted the importance of football as both a community-driven activity and a business, expressing hope that the agreement would create more opportunities for both parties.

He regretted that the unveiling did not take place before Rivers United's 6-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes. He said it would have been exciting to see the new Goka branding on the team's shirt during the emphatic win.

"This is just the first step in the long-term relationship. We're looking to expand the conversation in partnerships and to see how we can take Nigerian football forward," he added.

Governor Fubara Commends Green For Securing Partnership

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara commended Green for his efforts in managing the club, particularly for securing the partnership. The governor was represented at the event by a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Communications, Mike Elechi. Elechi said the partnership represented an investment in the club, noting that sponsors would also need to recoup their investment through commercial activities, including jersey sales.

He thanked Goka for choosing Rivers United and described the deal as an opportunity to support the club's development.