Rivers United's Cup Hopes Unscathed After Team Bus Accident

Rivers United's pursuit of silverware was briefly interrupted when their team bus was involved in a road accident while traveling to Awka for their President Federation Cup Round of 16 match against Nasarawa United. Although some players and officials sustained minor injuries, there were no fatalities. The club's medical team is closely monitoring the affected individuals, who are in stable condition. Rivers United's management is assessing the situation and making arrangements for the team's travel plans and upcoming fixture. The club expressed gratitude for the support and prayers received from fans, partners, and the football community. This incident comes at a critical juncture in the season for Rivers United, who narrowly missed out on the league title to Rangers International. Despite the setback, Rivers United remains hopeful of ending the campaign with a trophy through the President Federation Cup. In their last outing, they defeated Rangers 3-2 in a Round of 32 encounter to book a place in the last 16. Rivers United will now hope for a swift recovery of the affected players as preparations continue for the Round of 16 showdown against Nasarawa United.

Rivers United 's quest for silverware was temporarily disrupted when their team bus was involved in a road accident en route to Awka, Anambra State, for their President Federation Cup Round of 16 fixture against Nasarawa United .

The incident occurred along the Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road, with some players and officials sustaining minor injuries, but fortunately, no fatalities were reported. The club's medical team is closely monitoring the affected individuals, who are in stable condition. Rivers United's management is assessing the situation and making arrangements for the team's travel plans and upcoming fixture. The club expressed gratitude for the support and prayers received from fans, partners, and the football community.

This incident comes at a critical juncture in the season for Rivers United, who narrowly missed out on the league title to Rangers International. Despite the setback, Rivers United remains hopeful of ending the campaign with a trophy through the President Federation Cup. In their last outing, they defeated Rangers 3-2 in a Round of 32 encounter to book a place in the last 16.

Rivers United will now hope for a swift recovery of the affected players as preparations continue for the Round of 16 showdown against Nasarawa United





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Rivers United Team Bus Accident President Federation Cup Nasarawa United Injuries League Title Rangers International

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