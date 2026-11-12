Rivers State Power Shift Fubara Loyalists Face Uncertainty After Wike Reconciliation

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara's political influence diminishes following reconciliation with Nyesom Wike, leaving loyalists without positions and facing uncertain futures in state governance.

The political landscape of Rivers State has undergone a seismic shift following the reconciliation between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike. This high-profile alliance has cast a long shadow over the future of Fubara's political loyalists, who previously enjoyed significant administrative control. Questions now dominate discourse regarding their place in the state's political hierarchy and whether the Governor has effectively surrendered his influence to his former godfather.

Supreme Court Judgment Triggers Political Crisis

The catalyst for this dramatic realignment was the Supreme Court judgment delivered in February 2025. This landmark ruling nullified the local government elections conducted by the State Independent Electoral Commission under Governor Fubara. Additionally, the court recognized Martin Amaewhule as the authentic Speaker of the State House of Assembly. Prior to this decision, Fubara had been steadily gaining ground against Wike, establishing a firm political structure by appointing administrators and holding fresh elections. His loyalists emerged victorious in all 23 local government areas, securing a robust grassroots foundation.

Also read Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara Declares Support for APC Ahead of 2027 Elections

Impeachment Threats and State of Emergency

Despite his initial strength, the Governor's position became precarious as the three lawmakers loyal to him faced handicaps following the court ruling. Tensions escalated when the State House of Assembly threatened to impeach the governor. This political instability attracted the attention of militants sympathetic to Fubara, who threatened to destroy oil pipelines. In response, President Bola Tinubu declared a six-month state of emergency in the oil-rich state. This action suspended both Governor Fubara and the State House of Assembly, leading to the appointment of Ibok-Ete Ibas as the state administrator.

Administrator Ibas Shifts Power Dynamics

During his tenure as administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas conducted fresh local government elections that resulted in victories for Wike's loyalists. Ibas also dissolved all boards, parastatals, and political appointments, replacing them with new heads. This period effectively dismantled the structures Fubara had built. When the emergency rule expired in September 2025, Fubara returned to office, but the balance of power had decisively shifted. Wike had reasserted control, holding all the aces in the state's political arena, while Fubara's previously appointed commissioners were not retained in the cabinet.

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Fubara Acknowledges Wike as Political Leader

The extent of Fubara's concession became evident during the unveiling of the Rainbow Coalition candidates. The Governor repeatedly referred to Wike as "my oga" and described APC candidate Chinda as his successor. Fubara addressed his supporters directly, stating that they were now in one house and that there was no longer an issue regarding who the leader was. He explicitly told his followers to resolve the issue of his leadership status, indicating that Wike was now the common leader. He further stated that after the unveiling, he would leave the floor to Chinda, marking a clear surrender of political dominance.

Recall of Suspended Lawmakers Signals New Era

Following the reconciliation between the camps, the Martin Amaewhule-led State House of Assembly reinstated three suspended lawmakers who had stood with Fubara during the crisis. The recall of Victor Oko-Jumbo, Sokari Goodboy, and Timothy Oruibienimigha came after Wike visited Fubara at his private residence. This visit was accompanied by members of the Senator Magnus Abe-led reconciliation committee and state elders. The reinstatement marks a formal integration of pro-Fubara legislators into the current political framework, solidifying the new power structure under Wike's overarching influence.