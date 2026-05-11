Rivers State Police Intensify Crackdown on One Chance Crime Syndicates

The Rivers State Police Command has reinforced strict regulations on tricycle movements and vehicle specifications to combat the rising trend of one chance robberies and abductions across the state.

The Rivers State Police Command has taken a decisive stand against the escalating wave of criminal activities known as one chance operations. These operations involve sophisticated syndicates that masquerade as legitimate commercial vehicle operators or tricycle drivers to lure unsuspecting passengers into a trap where they are robbed, abducted, or assaulted.

In a strategic move to curb these incidents, the Police Command has reaffirmed a strict restriction on the movement of tricycles throughout the state starting from 10:00 p.m. every night. This directive, which was issued by the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, is aimed at reducing the window of opportunity for criminals who typically operate under the cover of darkness to execute their nefarious plans.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Blessing Agabe, acting as the spokesperson for the command, emphasized during a press briefing in Port Harcourt that the police are fully committed to eradicating this menace. She stressed that the 10:00 p.m. deadline is not merely a suggestion but a mandatory regulation that all operators and owners of tricycles must adhere to. Any individual found violating this curfew will be subject to immediate arrest and subsequent prosecution in a court of law.

The command believes that by limiting the availability of these vehicles late at night, they can significantly disrupt the logistics of the crime syndicates. Beyond the time restrictions, the police have introduced stringent guidelines regarding the physical condition of commercial tricycles. It is now strictly prohibited for any commercial tricycle to be fitted with tinted glass or any form of covering that could potentially conceal the identity of the passengers inside.

The rationale behind this move is to ensure that law enforcement officers can easily monitor the contents of the vehicle during routine patrols. Any vehicle found with such modifications will be impounded immediately, and the operator will face legal action.

Furthermore, the concealment of vehicle number plates or the operation of unregistered vehicles has been banned. The police have urged all vehicle owners to regularize their documentation to avoid unnecessary confrontations with security agents. The Police Command also recognizes that law enforcement alone cannot solve this problem; therefore, they have called for an enhanced level of collaboration between community stakeholders, local security outfits, and divisional police officers.

The goal is to create a robust network of intelligence gathering that can identify crime hotspots and track the movements of suspected syndicate members. Public safety is a collective responsibility, and the police are encouraging citizens to be the eyes and ears of the state by reporting suspicious activities without hesitation. To further protect the public, the police have issued a comprehensive set of safety advisories for commuters.

Residents are strongly urged to avoid boarding vehicles from isolated, dark, or poorly lit areas, especially during the night when the risk of attack is highest. Passengers are cautioned to be wary of drivers or occupants who exhibit aggressive or suspicious behavior. The police specifically advised against entering vehicles with tinted interiors, as these provide a shield for criminals.

Additionally, commuters are encouraged to share their travel itineraries and vehicle details with trusted family members or friends before embarking on a journey. Moreover, passengers are advised to remain vigilant regarding their surroundings and avoid displaying expensive jewelry or electronic gadgets while in transit.

A critical safety tip provided by the police is to ensure that the vehicle can be exited easily and to avoid sitting in positions where they are sandwiched between unknown occupants, which could hinder their ability to escape during an emergency. By documenting vehicle details and reporting strange movements to the nearest police station, the citizens of Rivers State can play a pivotal role in dismantling these criminal networks and restoring peace to the transport sector





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Rivers State Police Command One Chance Crime Public Safety Tricycle Restrictions

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