Rivers State Police Impose Restrictions on Tricycle Movement to Curb Crimes

The Rivers State Police Command has announced restrictions on the movement of tricycle (Keke) vehicles in Port Harcourt, following an increase in notorious robbery syndicate cases in the state.

The Rivers State Police Command has imposed restrictions on tricycle (Keke) movement in parts of Port Harcourt following rising cases of the notorious ‘one chance’ robbery syndicate in the state.

CP Olugbenga Adepoju announced the directive on Monday, May 11, 2026, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. According to the Command, intelligence reports linked several robbery and abduction incidents to suspects operating with tricycles along major routes within the metropolis. The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the development, stating that the restriction is to help flush out these criminal elements and protect lives and property.

Joint police patrol teams have been deployed across Port Harcourt to enforce compliance and ensure genuine operators are not unduly harassed. Residents are urged to remain vigilant, avoid boarding suspicious or unregistered tricycles, and promptly report any suspicious activity to security agencies





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tricycle Movement Restrictions One Chance Robbery Syndicate Port Harcourt Rivers State Police Command CPI Olugbenga Adepoju SP Grace Iringe-Koko Joint Police Patrol Teams Return Order Protect Lives And Property

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rivers State Police Command Upgrades Measures to Combat "One-Chance" CrimesThe Rivers State Police Command tightens restrictions on tricycles, imposing penalties for violations, and announces additional security measures to combat "one-chance" abductions, robberies, and other violent crimes.

Read more »

APC Rivers State Assembly Screening Committee Screens 98 Aspirants Before 2027 ElectionsThe article highlights the screening of 98 aspirants seeking the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the Rivers State House of Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections. The Secretary of the Rivers State Assembly Screening Committee, Tanko Yamowa, praised the aspirants for their orderly conduct during the screening.

Read more »

Nigerian Navy Recovered 1,600 Litres of Suspected Illegally Refined AGO in Rivers StateThe Nigerian Navy has announced that under the framework of Operation Delta Sentinel, it has maintained its offensive against crude oil theft and illegal refining activities. Proclaiming this in a statement, Captain A. Folorunsho, Director of Naval Information, indicated that personnel from the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Soroh carried out an intelligence-led operation, where they recovered approximately 1,600 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) within the Okolomade Community in Rivers State. The recovered products were evacuated and managed accordingly, highlighting the Nigerian Navy's ongoing commitment to dismantling illegal refining networks and preventing economic saboteurs.

Read more »

Rivers State Police Intensify Crackdown on One Chance Crime SyndicatesThe Rivers State Police Command has reinforced strict regulations on tricycle movements and vehicle specifications to combat the rising trend of one chance robberies and abductions across the state.

Read more »