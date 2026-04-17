Rivers State Police Fortify Security for 2026 JAMB UTME Examinations

The Rivers State Police Command has announced comprehensive security measures for the upcoming 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Personnel and resources have been deployed to all accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centers across the state to ensure a secure and orderly examination process for all participants and stakeholders. The operation aims to prevent malpractice, disturbances, and any security violations, with enhanced patrols, intelligence gathering, and traffic control implemented around examination venues.

The Rivers State Police Command is implementing a robust security framework to ensure the integrity and smooth conduct of the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). In a proactive move, the command has strategically deployed its personnel and operational assets to every accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) center throughout the state.

This comprehensive security arrangement is in direct response to directives from the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, underscoring a national commitment to fostering a safe and orderly environment for candidates, examination officials, invigilators, and all other individuals involved in the crucial examination process. The paramount objective is to create an atmosphere conducive to fair play and focused learning, free from any form of interference or disruption. The operational guidelines issued to the assigned officers emphasize a stringent adherence to professionalism, civility in all interactions, and decisive action against any attempts to compromise the examination's integrity. This includes zero tolerance for examination malpractice, public disturbances, or any security breaches that could jeopardize the fairness of the exercise. A key component of this deployment strategy involves close collaboration between police personnel and various stakeholders, including examination bodies, center administrators, and local community leaders. This inter-agency and community partnership is designed to bolster security within the immediate vicinity of examination venues, as well as on access routes leading to and from these centers, ensuring the safety and unimpeded movement of all concerned. Furthermore, the Command has established enhanced surveillance through increased patrols in and around examination centers, bolstered intelligence gathering capabilities to identify and neutralize potential threats, and implemented effective traffic control measures to facilitate seamless movement and prevent any form of congestion or security vulnerability before, during, and after the examination periods. The Command’s commitment extends beyond mere presence, aiming for a preemptive and responsive security posture. Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga A. Adepoju, in a statement issued on Friday and further detailed by Police Public Relations Officer, Agabe Blessing Kaborlo, passionately appealed for cooperation from all parties involved. Candidates, parents, guardians, and the general public are urged to extend their full support to the security agencies and to scrupulously adhere to all prescribed examination regulations. This collective responsibility is vital for ensuring a seamless and successful examination process for every candidate. The Command has issued a stern warning to any individual or group contemplating any action to undermine the credibility of the examination, stating unequivocally that such attempts will be met with the full force of the law, leading to severe legal repercussions. Reaffirming its unwavering dedication, the Rivers State Police Command reiterated its core mission to protect lives and properties, and to consistently maintain peace and security across the entire state. Residents are strongly encouraged to remain vigilant, actively observe their surroundings, and promptly report any suspicious activities or unusual occurrences to the Command's emergency contact numbers, including the Command Response Unit at 07057605209, 07057605256, 08120822987, 07072323049, and the Control Room at 08032003514. This collaborative approach to security is fundamental to upholding the principles of fairness and equal opportunity for all aspiring tertiary education students





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