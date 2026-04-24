Rivers State Police Command Restructures Tactical Units, Launches Violent Crime Response Unit

The Rivers State Police Command has dissolved all existing tactical teams and merged them into a single, specialized unit – the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) – to improve efficiency, professionalism, and public trust. The move follows a directive from the Inspector-General of Police and includes a strict warning against misconduct.

The Rivers State Police Command has undertaken a significant restructuring of its operational framework, dissolving all existing tactical teams and consolidating them into a single, specialized unit called the Violent Crime Response Unit ( VCRU ).

This decisive action, implemented under the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, represents a comprehensive effort to enhance professionalism, improve operational effectiveness, and rebuild public confidence in the police force within the state. The previous structure, comprised of numerous independent tactical teams, often led to fragmented responses and potential overlaps in jurisdiction. The creation of the VCRU aims to streamline operations, ensuring a more coordinated and rapid deployment of resources to address incidents of violent crime.

This centralized approach is anticipated to improve response times, facilitate better intelligence sharing, and ultimately, contribute to a more secure environment for the citizens of Rivers State. The command recognizes the importance of a unified and focused approach in tackling the complex challenges of crime, and the VCRU is designed to be the cornerstone of this strategy. The restructuring isn't merely about consolidating units; it's about fundamentally shifting the approach to policing, prioritizing efficiency, accountability, and respect for citizens' rights.

The newly formed VCRU will be responsible for responding to a wide range of violent crimes, including armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, and other serious offenses. The unit’s mandate includes swift and decisive action against criminal threats, but crucially, this action must be conducted within the strict confines of established rules of engagement and with unwavering respect for fundamental human rights. This emphasis on ethical conduct is a key component of the broader reform initiative.

The Rivers State Police Command, through the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Agabe Blessing Kaborlo, has made it unequivocally clear that any form of misconduct, such as extortion, abuse of power, or violation of the Nigeria Police Force Code of Conduct and professional ethics, will not be tolerated. Disciplinary measures will be swiftly and decisively applied to any officer found guilty of such offenses.

This commitment to internal accountability is intended to foster a culture of integrity and professionalism within the force, reinforcing the public’s trust and ensuring that officers are held to the highest standards of conduct. The command understands that regaining public trust is paramount, and this requires not only effective crime fighting but also demonstrable adherence to ethical principles.

The VCRU’s success will be measured not only by its ability to reduce crime rates but also by its commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens. Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga A. Adepoju, has personally reaffirmed the command’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding the lives and property of residents in Rivers State.

He has actively encouraged members of the public to actively participate in maintaining law and order by promptly reporting any suspicious activities or instances of unprofessional conduct by police officers. This call for public collaboration underscores the command’s belief that effective policing is a shared responsibility. The police cannot operate in isolation; they require the support and cooperation of the community to gather intelligence, identify potential threats, and build a safer environment for everyone.

The command has established multiple channels for reporting concerns, ensuring that citizens have accessible and confidential avenues to voice their observations. The statement released by the command concludes with a resolute declaration of its mission: to deliver policing that is effective, accountable, and genuinely focused on the needs of the people. This commitment signifies a fundamental shift in the command’s approach, prioritizing community engagement, transparency, and a dedication to serving and protecting all residents of Rivers State.

The restructuring and the formation of the VCRU are not simply administrative changes; they represent a profound commitment to building a police force that is both effective and trustworthy, a force that truly serves the people it is sworn to protect





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