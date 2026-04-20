Rivers State Police Command Accused of Covering Up Violent Assault on Civilian

A viral video exposing police brutality in Rivers State has sparked outrage, with local authorities facing accusations of attempting to hide the incident through contradictory statements and failure to conduct a transparent investigation.

Disturbing footage has recently surfaced on social media platforms, capturing a violent encounter between law enforcement officers and a civilian in the Iwofe area of Rumuolumeni, situated in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State . The video, which was disseminated by human rights advocate Harrison Gwamnishu, displays a group of four armed police officers brutalizing a man.

In the recording, one officer is seen repeatedly striking the victim with a leather belt, while another operative slaps him as he writhes on the asphalt in evident distress. The victim is observed resisting attempts by the officers to forcefully abduct him into a private Toyota Camry, all while the perpetrators audaciously accuse him of fighting back against law enforcement. The absence of official police patrol vehicles at the scene raises significant questions regarding the legitimacy of the operation and the conduct of the individuals involved. This incident stands as a flagrant violation of Section 37 of the Nigeria Police Act of 2020, which explicitly mandates that all suspects must be treated with humanity and dignity. The legislation strictly forbids any form of torture, cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment of citizens. Despite the public outcry following the release of the video, the response from the Rivers State Police Command has been marked by inconsistency and suspicious ambiguity. Blessing Agabe, the spokesperson for the command, initially acknowledged the existence of the video on social media and encouraged the victim to come forward. However, when followed up by investigative journalists, her narrative shifted dramatically. She first claimed the matter had been settled privately between the officers and the victim, then later walked back that statement to assert that an investigation was currently underway and that the officers involved had been apprehended. Contradicting the official narrative provided by the spokesperson, internal sources within the Rivers State Police headquarters have cast doubt on the existence of any formal disciplinary proceedings. The anonymous source indicated that no officers were taken into custody during the period in question, fueling speculation that the authorities are attempting to sweep the abuse under the rug through back-channel settlements rather than legal accountability. This pattern of behavior is particularly alarming given the history of police misconduct in the region. As the command continues to provide contradictory accounts, public trust in the institution is severely undermined. The situation highlights a broader systemic failure within the force to uphold the rule of law, as citizens continue to suffer from unchecked state power. The public now demands transparency, specifically regarding the identities of the officers involved and the true status of the supposed investigation, to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable under the law and that the victim receives the justice he deserves





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