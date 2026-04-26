Rivers State Police Announces Written Examination Schedule for Police Constable Recruitment

The Rivers State Police Command has announced the schedule for the written examination for candidates applying to become Police Constables, emphasizing a free and transparent recruitment process.

The Rivers State Police Command has announced detailed arrangements for the upcoming written examination crucial for candidates vying for positions within the Nigeria Police Force .

This examination, a pivotal step in the recruitment process, is designed to assess potential Police Constables across both General Duty and Specialist roles. The examination period is scheduled to run from April 28th to April 30th, 2026, providing a three-day window for candidates to demonstrate their aptitude.

The designated location for this significant assessment is the Faculty of Law at Rivers State University in Port Harcourt, a venue chosen for its capacity and suitability to accommodate a large number of applicants. This decision underscores the commitment of the Police Force to conduct a fair and organized recruitment exercise.

The approval for this examination was granted by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, highlighting the high-level oversight and importance placed on selecting qualified individuals to join the force. The eligibility criteria for participation in the written examination are strictly defined. Only those applicants who have successfully navigated the preceding stages of the recruitment process – namely, the rigorous physical and credential screening – will be permitted to sit for the examination.

This tiered approach ensures that only candidates who meet the basic requirements of physical fitness and possess the necessary qualifications proceed to the next level of assessment. To facilitate a smooth and transparent process, the Command has instructed qualified candidates to access the official recruitment portal, located at www.npfapplication.psc.gov.ng, starting from April 25th, 2026. This online platform will serve as the gateway for candidates to print their individual Examination Invitation Cards.

These cards are essential as they will clearly state each candidate’s assigned examination date, specific time slot, and the designated venue within the Faculty of Law. The timely printing of these cards is strongly advised to avoid any last-minute complications or delays. Candidates are expected to arrive at the examination center fully prepared and equipped with the necessary materials.

The required items include a functional pen for completing the examination paper, a valid National Identification Number, NIN, slip displaying a clear photograph for identification purposes, a printed copy of their Examination Invitation Card as proof of eligibility, and a specific dress code. Applicants must adhere to the prescribed attire, which consists of white shorts, a white T-shirt, and white canvas shoes. This standardized dress code aims to maintain uniformity and facilitate easy identification during the examination process.

Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olugbenga A. Adepoju, has emphatically reiterated that the entire recruitment process is entirely free of charge. He strongly cautioned applicants against responding to any requests for payment from any individual or source, emphasizing that any such demands are fraudulent and should be reported immediately. This warning is a crucial step in safeguarding applicants from potential scams and ensuring the integrity of the recruitment exercise.

The Police Command is dedicated to a transparent and merit-based selection process, and any attempt to compromise this principle will be dealt with decisively. The successful completion of this recruitment drive will bolster the ranks of the Nigeria Police Force with dedicated and qualified personnel, enhancing its ability to maintain law and order and serve the citizens of Nigeria effectively





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Nigeria Police Force Recruitment Police Constable Written Examination Rivers State Police

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