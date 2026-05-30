Rivers State Minister Warns State Governors Against Interfering in State Politics

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has warned state governors against interfering in the politics of Rivers State. He spoke in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital during a meeting of the rainbow coalition of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike , has warned state governors against interfering in the politics of Rivers State . He spoke in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital during a meeting of the rainbow coalition of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP , and the All Progressives Congress, APC , in the state.

According to Wike, the governors who think they can come to Rivers State and do anything because they believe so much money Mr. President has made available to some states should be careful as trouble is on the way to their state. Wike emphasized that the people of Rivers State are peaceful but when provoked they will react.

He stated that all other states are fighting whether in PDP conflict or APC wahalla, but Rivers State is jubilating, which he believes tells us something. He warned the governors not to touch where God has blessed his people. This warning comes at a time when the state is preparing for the 2023 general elections.

The election is expected to be keenly contested, and the warning by Wike may be seen as a way of cautioning the governors against interfering in the state's politics. The rainbow coalition meeting in Rivers State is seen as a way of bringing together the two major political parties in the state to work together for the benefit of the people.

However, the warning by Wike may be seen as a way of cautioning the governors against using the coalition as a means of interfering in the state's politics. The meeting is expected to be attended by top officials of the PDP and APC in the state, and it is expected to discuss ways of working together to achieve their goals.

The warning by Wike may be seen as a way of cautioning the governors against using the meeting as a means of interfering in the state's politics. The people of Rivers State are expected to be vigilant and not to allow any external interference in their politics. The state government has been working hard to ensure that the state is peaceful and secure, and any external interference may be seen as a threat to the state's stability.

The warning by Wike may be seen as a way of cautioning the governors against interfering in the state's politics and causing any instability in the state





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